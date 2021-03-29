US11 Antique Alley yard sale is always the four-day weekend (Thursday-Sunday) after Mother’s Day in May, this year dates are May 13-16, 2021. A 502-mile festive roadside sale will be held on U.S. Highway 11 from Meridian, Mississippi through Birmingham, Alabama, and towns in Dade County, Georgia, then Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Knoxville, Tennessee, and on to Bristol, Virginia.
*Please note that currently there is a section of Highway 11 closed between Sulphur Springs and Hammondville in DeKalb County. The detour reroutes travelers to Interstate-59 between the Hammondville Exit 231 and Sulphur Springs
Exit 239. DeKalb Tourism wants to help. We would like you to tell us if you have rental spaces available. If you do have property along the route and want to rent some spaces for people to sell their yard sale items, please send us an email info@tourdekalb.com or call us at 256-845-3957 and we will try and help you get your spaces rented.
US 11 Antique Alley is one of our two yard sales each year that pass through our entire county. This on US11 and the other is the World’s Longest Yard Sale with happens the first full weekend beginning on a Thursday each August. It route through DeKalb is on Lookout Mountain on the Lookout Mountain Scenic Parkway. It is route 89 through most of our county.
Both of these events are among the best yard sales in the country considering the number of participants both have for sales and for the number of travelers. They are very large tourism events for us and help fill our lodging countywide each year during the two annual four day events.
If you are looking for something to do that gets you outside to enjoy spring, Antique Alley is a good way to take a mini vacation and enjoy the scenery through the small towns, cities and beautiful rural countryside. Perhaps you will find the perfect treasure you have been looking for along the way!
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
