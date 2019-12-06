Bread of Life puts ministry into action

As Christmas fast approaches, the race to get our loved ones material gifts drives on and we shop and shop and shop until the holiday is here.
For many people during this time of year, however, a gift can be something much simpler than a new game console or home appliance–– some people just need a warm meal.
The Bread of Life Ministries in Fort Payne provides just that to people in need three days a week.
Volunteers from around the area donate their time to prepare food, serve dozens of folks and come back and do it all again the next time. It is truly a remarkable, faith-based program.
Each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone that needs a hot meal can come to Bread of Life where they will find not only food, but fellowship.
This week, a few of us at the Times-Journal assisted on Tuesday with lunch. As people walked in the door, it was smiles and conversation. It was hugs with friends who knew each other and it was a welcoming place. A piano played in the background and guests thanked everyone that served. Anyone is welcome to eat at Bread of Life and anyone is welcome to volunteer.
This holiday season, consider donating your time, a few dollars or food to this organization that works to provide these meals to the community.
For more information, find them on Facebook at Bread of Life Community Ministries.
Emily Kirby is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
