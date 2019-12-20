Be safe when visiting your families on the road

Christmas is officially less than a week away.
This month has flown by, and my six-year-old has made it his goal this month to remind me every day there are X amount of days until Christmas.
I am looking forward to some time off work to spend with my family and nights of Criminal Minds marathons. I am also aware of all the driving and stress that comes along with the holiday.
Staying home is not an option, and I know I will have to brave the wilderness on the road with others who will be rushing or holding up traffic trying to make it to their folks’ house for lunch or dinner.
Lets not even mention having to ration your portions at each home so that you’re able to eat at the next house. I got smart with this a few years ago and began carrying plasticware to bring home leftovers because we don’t waste food at our house.
While I do enjoy visiting my folks and extended family for the holidays, I am socially exhausted by the end of the day. I will require at least two to three weeks to recharge my social battery.
I am fortunate to be able to celebrate Christmas with a big family and grateful to share my holidays with my daddy. I know some are not so fortunate, and I do my best to enjoy all the time I get with him.
This holiday season, while you are dashing around from one place to another, stay alert, and keep road safety in mind. Please don’t drink and drive, slow down [I know it’s hard], and be extra cautious. I wish everyone a joyful and safe Christmas.
— Cinthia Rico is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at cinthia.rico@times-journal.com.
