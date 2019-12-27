Sometimes what we give comes back to us

Happy New Year! 2020 sure sounds strange to these old ears. It’s been many years since these old eyes have seen with 2020 vision.
I do pray that you will see some good things happen in your life in 2020. Often what comes our way depends largely on what we send the way of others.
Toward the end of last year, I decided it was time to clean out my closet. Last week I wrote about hoarding and when I looked in my closet, I had to confess I had been guilty. I had so many clothes hanging in there that I didn’t have room to buy any new ones.
Of course that begs the question of why I would need any more clothes. They were packed in there so tight that even my permanent-press things were temporarily wrinkled. I had to get the ironing board out every morning.
Even though it is barely winter, I decided it was time to do some spring cleaning. Part of my problem, other than hoarding clothes, is that I have clothes for three different people in my closet. Actually, all three are me at different times.
I have clothes for when I’m at a decent weight and clothes for when I am a bit fluffier, especially around the middle. I either think I’ll get back in the smaller ones, or I’m afraid I might need the bigger ones down the road.
The third wardrobe I have is for Billy Bob.
In case you don’t know Billy Bob, he is the character I perform humor as. He tells tales and sings songs in flamboyant and funny outfits...all in good taste, I might add.
I’ve been collecting outfits for Billy Bob since 2002. That’s a nice way of saying I’ve been hoarding them. Jean tells me that Billy Bob actually has more outfits than Bill King.
Fearing she may be right, I pulled out a huge box full and donated them to a thrift-store. There were some dandy looking threads in that box. I know I made some people happy...probably made a few laugh too. There was one brand new suit in there that I had never worn. I “tried” to try it on, because it wouldn’t go on. I must have been on the fluffy end of the yo-yo diet.
The tag said it was my size, but the mirror said, “You’ve got to be kidding!” The tag had lied.
It was a beautiful little suit, made by Shinesty, and it definitely shined. I bought it for Billy Bob to wear when I performed at Christmas banquets and parties. It was red with white snow men all over it. It came with a matching tie. I went back and bought a larger one. I knew since I hadn’t been skinny enough for that first one since I was in the fourth grade, I might as well put it in the thrift store box.
Right before Christmas, at our pastor’s Christmas brunch, one of the pastors said, “I almost bought you a new suit.”
He went on to say that someone had brought an entire box of outfits that looked like something Billy Bob would wear.
He said there was one suit in there that you would not believe.
I asked, “Was it red, with white snow men?” We both had a good laugh.
Wise Solomon once said if we cast our bread upon the waters, after many days it will return to us.
The goods deeds, kind words, and generous acts that we do for others will no doubt come back to us.
In this new-year, may we give some, as well as get some back.
Happy New-Year!
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.