Dear Editor,
While living on this Earth from my birth, my words can never express the worth, the freedom over the years I’ve taken for granted.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Dear Editor,
While living on this Earth from my birth, my words can never express the worth, the freedom over the years I’ve taken for granted.
Blood-washed, for the freedom that was demanded by men and women, the best of their years, that this nation would not live in oppression and fear. Little thought and appreciation for soldiers going through Hell.
For free worship, free speech, that it will be well, no way this nation compensate the truth for our soldiers sacrificing their lives and youth.
This country could never exist without the shedding of blood of youth that life consist.
Forever may God bless our military; for their happiness and welfare, do what’s necessary.
Jesus Christ, born of Mary in human flesh suffered, suffered as he died for the human race to give us rest.
Forever grateful I will be for his blood that was shed for me.
Freedom that was obtained for me, is not free.
The high price of human blood that was shed for me.
May God bless our soldiers and our military for paying the high price for which is necessary.
Jerry Allen Turlington
Fort Payne
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Abundant sunshine. High near 80F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:24:51 AM
Sunset: 06:52:27 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:25:33 AM
Sunset: 06:51:03 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:26:16 AM
Sunset: 06:49:39 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:26:58 AM
Sunset: 06:48:15 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:27:41 AM
Sunset: 06:46:51 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:28:23 AM
Sunset: 06:45:26 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:29:06 AM
Sunset: 06:44:02 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.