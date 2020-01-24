Reader reflects on his life, looks forward to the next

Editor,
Recently I have been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. This diagnosis has me thinking about my own life and how I lived and conducted my own life.
I have been in the way ever since April 30, 1955.
There have been times that I have regrets and have not lived as I should. I have repented of all of this and went on with my life. I cannot change the past. Despite all of this, God has been merciful and good to me.
I am very concerned about the direction this nation is heading. This is why I take time to get involved in politics and write letters, as I am dying now. As a whole, this national has forgotten God and the morals and principles that this nation was founded (Psalms 9:17).
Anyone who has studied history can verify that fact. God’s word has been established and recorded and it is forever. Man should never change it or try to improve on it. All wisdom and knowledge comes from God (Proverbs 1:7) (Luke 21:33).
People who are called by God’s name need to repent and get back to the old ways that has been established generations ago (2nd Chronicles 7:14).
It is through the holiness of preaching that God brings conviction to the lost (1st Corinthians 1:21).
The church of the living God should seek the old paths and walk therein (Jeremiah 6:16).
This nation has been warned of the evil that’s going on; unless this nation repents there are worse things that are going to happen (Isaiah 30:25, Luke 13:1-5).
As for me, I want to live in this flesh as long as I can and God and his name be glorified in me, and through me, his objective will be accomplished. I live by faith and look forward to the next life. I cannot bless and do for folks lying in the grave (Philippians 1:21-24).
If and when you all pray for me, I earnestly desire your prayers.
Do not pray I have longer life or to be healed, but pray that God will use me to glorify his name and his beloved son the rest of my days.
If God wants to heal me and it is His will, He will heal me. It is my chief desire to influence as many people that I can in God’s name.
To my friends, acquaintances and readers, words can never express and I am humbled by their encouragement to me. Also to President Trump and the first Lady for answering my mail and respecting my existence. I hope that I will live long enough to vote for him in the 2020 election.
May God bless you all.
Jerry A. Turlington,
Fort Payne
