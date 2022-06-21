There seems to be a whole lot of negativity in the world today. Every time I turn on the news there’s just one tragedy after another. It’s come to the point where after a certain time at night I turn off the notifications on my phone, turn off the TV, listen to some of my favourite music, light a candle and read whatever book I’m currently obsessed with.
But still there are moments when a slight glimmer peaks through the blackout curtains of the world that shows me again the true kindness that strangers show to one another. Over the weekend I worked at Riverview Camp for Girls. I sometimes help with opening days because it can get super busy.
This time while I was working, a man and his wife dropped off their daughter later than everyone else. The man, David Farr, kept apologizing to me and camp employees for being late. Of course, we said it was totally fine and that his daughter has not missed anything.
Being the inquisitive mind I am, I asked David why they were late. He smiled.
“Well, we had left home around 6 this morning planning to be here at 9 o’clock. But when we got to Scottsboro, the battery in our car just stopped working altogether. We had to pull off onto the side of the road and, of course, we didn’t have service.”
“After about 15 minutes, a man named Mitchell Black pulls beside us and offers his help. I went with him to buy a new battery for the car. I still felt nervous about driving off because I didn’t want us to get stranded again. He just nodded his head and said, ‘Well why don’t y’all just take my truck and bring it back when you drop your daughter off, that girl has to get to camp.’”
Of course, by then I asked the only next logical question. “Did you actually drive his truck?”
David looked down at his feet and smiled again, “Why, yes we did!”
David was as shocked at the offer as I was. I couldn’t imagine how a stranger would let another stranger use their car. He didn’t know him from Adam. For all he knew, he could’ve been a burglar or some kind of vandal.
The man looked at my face and said, “I had the same look on my face too. I even offered him my laptop as collateral, but he wouldn’t take it.”
Now, this isn’t the first time in the last two weeks I’ve heard a story of random people helping others. But this story hits a bit closer to home.
My grandmother had driven down the mountain to go and see the new Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Valley Head. She wanted to get a few gifts to mail to my cousin who was at camp. She pulled into the parking lot, stepped out of the car, walked a few paces and then BAM fell onto the pavement.
She somehow collected herself enough to sit up and noticed she was bleeding from her face. Still discombobulated she tried to get up back to the car to get some napkins. Suddenly a man was beside her telling her to remain seated.
My grandmother, being a southern woman, introduced herself to the man. She said he introduced himself also but she doesn’t remember his name. The man told her he saw her fall from the road while he was driving and immediately pulled in. Turns out he’s an EMT so he instinctively wanted to help.
He made sure she didn’t have a concussion, helped stop the bleeding and held her while she stood up so she wouldn’t stumble. Finally, a friend of the family saw my grandmother and ran over to her, she introduced herself to the mystery EMT man. He asked my grandmother if she knew her and she said “Well, of course,” still somehow maintaining her southern charm.
Then as soon as the man appeared, he was gone. Didn’t wait for a thank you or anything, my grandmother remembers he said he had somewhere to be. So this stranger waited until he knew my grandmother was in safe hands to leave.
Two completely different scenarios where strangers have given up their time and energy to help others. I know the world is a pretty bleak place right now, but during these dark times, we have to remember there are so many Mitchell Blacks and anonymous EMT angels in the world who are just doing their part to make this hunk of rock a little better for everyone else.
