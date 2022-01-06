Suppose you could magically divide the U.S. into two different countries. The one you live in holds everyone who thinks like you. The other one contains all those people who disagree with you. Now look at how the major issues of today are handled in your country.
If you think everyone should be armed, rest assured, they are. If you are watching a football game in a bar, sitting next to a belligerent drunk who supports the other team, you could be one touchdown away from getting shot. But, hey, the best defense against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, even if he’s drunk.
If you think abortion should be illegal, even in cases of rape, then you’re OK with your government taking charge of your health. Oops, we have a real problem here because your country doesn’t believe in imposing laws around personal health issues, like wearing a mask. But that makes you uncomfortable so let’s just overlook that and pretend it doesn’t exist.
If you are opposed to vaccine and mask mandates, no problem. Everyone you work with, everyone you meet on the street, and all your family, your friends and your children are unvaccinated and unmasked. Of course, a lot more of those people are dead and your hospitals were overrun by Covid long ago. But you’re free. Aside: The other America has the lowest death rate in the world and a functioning economy.
If you believe that Biden is not the legitimate president and you support the January 6th attack, then Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi are dead and the previous president declared himself still the president. Of course, you no longer live in a democracy and some subset of your country will be deprived of voting rights because Fox News must have an enemy to rail against.
If you think there is some great scheme to replace white people with people of color and immigrants, don’t worry. Everyone in your country has the same skin color as you and there are walls around your country to keep everyone else out. But, again, you do have a problem with identifying an underclass because there must be someone to blame for all your problems.
Be careful what you wish for. Your country will be populated with people like you.
Tobey Miller,
Fort Payne, AL
