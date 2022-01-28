Farewell, DeKalb County: Managing Editor Emily Kirby gives last message to readers

This spring marks four years since I began my time at the Fort Payne Times-Journal. It’s with this bittersweet announcement that I inform readers I am leaving my post as managing editor.
Four years ago, I was standing in the breakroom of the local factory I was working in, spending days and weekends on end, cleaning and packaging chickens to be shipped to restaurants and stores. I stood there in my aprons and arm guards and smelling like raw meat, listening to a voicemail from Tricia Dunne as she told me my persistence had paid off – they were granting me an interview.
I spent the next few years as a staff writer learning all that I could about reporting, writing, graphic design and social media marketing until the spot for managing editor opened. With the direction of my former editors, Bradley Roberts and Kayla Beaty, I stepped into the role with as much knowledge as I think I could bring, and I will always be in their debt for the time and knowledge they gave me.
My viewpoint and passion for pursuing journalism has been and always will be seeking to give the permanence a printed newspaper brings in a social media-driven world, along with the continual need for quality community journalism. When I stepped into the managing editor’s office two years ago, my goal was to bring those here now the news they need and future generations the news they’ll want to look back on.
Another goal I made clear to accomplish in the beginning was to reach out and provide more coverage to our smaller communities that make up DeKalb County. We’ve seen some major things happening in those areas, like for instance: Valley Head FFA developing a beekeeping program that benefits the school and community, Hammondville working to provide a ballfield to area schools, Henagar developing its own sanitation system, Collinsville High School building a new gymnasium, highlighting human interest and business stories in the Ider and Geraldine communities. (There are too many others that come to mind, but I will not bore you with lists.) With the help of Senior Staff Writer Cinthia Rico and Publisher Steven Stiefel, I believe my initial goal was reached. Through this expansion of coverage, we have kept to our in-depth reporting of the county seat, Fort Payne, while bringing light to more areas.
Through the years of transitioning to designing and editing the newspaper and DeKalb Living magazine, my ability to be a face in the community, for the most part, has changed, and my roles reimagined, but my focus was always on the readers of our products and DeKalb Countians in general. I look back to those early days as a writer and remember the people I have met and made connections with through the years, from newly-elected mayors to a local spelling bee winner. My job has required me to speak to people about what may be the best day of their lives or the worst. To me, this ability to learn about the community has been a great privilege.
I could not leave The Times-Journal without recognizing the ones who have made this part of my life, and this part of this institution’s history, possible. Before, I mentioned Tricia Dunne leaving me that voicemail that will forever be stamped into my memory. Her choice to take a chance on me, because that’s really what we do anytime we decide to bring a stranger into a workplace, is one that I can easily say is a highlight of my life. Her leadership and knowledge are what is allowing me to leave this place no longer a stranger but a friend to all those reading this message.
My job would never have been as enjoyable and important to me if I had not had Cinthia Rico beside me first as a writer and then to have the privilege to lead her on our editorial team the past few years. Our friendship and professional relationship have been such a significant part of my life. I hope to see Cinthia continue to do the great work she does for our community and newspaper.
I am beyond proud of the work this editorial team has accomplished these few years. In last year alone, this paper was given 20 awards in the Alabama Press Association Awards. That number marks the highest amount the paper has been awarded since 2012 when it received 12 awards. I have Steven Stiefel, Cinthia Rico and Glendon Poe to thank for the wonderful work they have done to make this happen.
I also want to thank all of our current staff here for their words of encouragement and well wishes for the future. The Times-Journal has been here for nearly 150 years and will continue to serve DeKalb County through its quality coverage and professionalism because of those leading it. I wish them luck in their search for the next editor, and I am hopeful of the future with the other new staff that has recently joined.
A thank you and farewell is in order for all of those who have read this paper, written letters, called, helped with stories or supported us in any way.
Farewell, DeKalb County, I hope to see many of you around in the future!
— Emily Kirby is managing editor of the Times-Journal. Email: news@times-journal.com.
