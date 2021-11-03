Comparing gas prices from last year is like comparing depression era land prices with today’s.
There’s more people traveling, last year the oil companies had every available tank full and no one was going anywhere. Now people are flying again. People are working and going to school and trucks are sitting idling waiting to unload backlogged ships. Last year cannot compare to this year.
Covid isn’t gone, but we’re working back towards normal.
Larry Beane,
Collinsville, Alabama
