Get The Christmas Music Going And Dance Like The Kids From Peanuts

Something that’s been on my mind a lot lately is Christmas music.
Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, we can officially turn out attention to Christmas. My best friend and I recently took an impromptu trip to the record store together and, while browsing through the vinyl, he came across a copy of the “Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack and commented on how – in his opinion – it might be the greatest Christmas music album ever.
It’s currently enjoying a deluxe edition reissue this year thanks to some newly discovered tapes of some long-forgotten reels of tape locked away in the Fantasy Records vaults featuring outtakes. The musical numbers by Vince Guaraldi (“Dr. Funk” himself) are arguably some of the best-known jazz compositions recorded in the modern era. Most likely, some of those tunes may be stuck in your brain now, just by virtue of reading about them. Certainly, they are attached to one of the most beloved Christmas television specials of all time. Earlier this year, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the album quintuple platinum for reaching sales of five million copies.
There were several in the record shop that day, including my friend and I (who are the same age) and a much younger store clerk who just absolutely could not stop going on about the greatness of the “Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack reissue. None of us were even born yet in 1965, when the album released, but have all become familiar with it having watched the television special over time. Two Gen Xers and a Zoomer agreeing whole-heartedly about musical tastes? A Christmas miracle? Or maybe just a testament to the quality of the music.
“Rolling Stone” ranks the album as the fourth amongst “The 25 Greatest Christmas Albums of All Time,” noting the irony (and coolness) of how “laid-back, West Coast style jazz” originally intended to reflect the easygoing California lifestyle is now more closely associated with mopey Charlie Brown. “Peanuts” strip and cartoon creator Charles Shultz said he felt Guaraldi, in his music, captured the very movements of the characters, “the way they walk and bounce.”
So, if the “Charlie Brown” soundtrack is considered only fourth best by “Rolling Stone,” what did the magazine list as the top three? Coming in at third is “James Brown’s Funky Christmas” from 1996. Now, don’t get me wrong, I do love me some James Brown (either in a hot tub or otherwise), but this was indeed an inventive and important album, I’m not sure I could "can rank it above the OTHER Brown in the bunch, here.
In second place is “Elvis’ Christmas Album” from 1957. Okay, this one is difficult to argue. He could belt out songs, Christmas or otherwise, as well or better than anyone, and had the ability to take the songs of others and make them his own. That’s how it was on “Elvis’ Christmas Album,” with The King covering the likes of “Silent Night” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.” He also took on some Irving Berlin classics, including “White Christmas.” Elvis’ version didn’t sit well with Berlin and the former tried to have the song banned from radio play. That didn’t work out for Berlin, but it all worked out just fine for Elvis. The album has since sold more than 17 million copies and become the best-selling Christmas album of all time in the United States.
What could possibly top that for the “number one” spot? According to Rolling Stone, that would be 1963’s “A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector.”
This album is, even today, the stuff of legend. Featuring “girl groups” of the era such as The Ronettes, The Crystals, along with other artists, Spector took a bunch of worn Christmas tunes and reenergized them with his “wall of sound” technique. Leon Russell provided piano, Sono Bono percussion. Uncredited on backup vocals is Bono’s girlfriend at the time, some chick named Cher (wonder whatever happened to her?). Brian Wilson, of “The Beach Boys” was turned away from playing piano on “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” due to his “low performing ability.” The album was also “low performing” initially, having the misfortune of being released November 22, 1963—the same day as the Kennedy assassination, but has since become iconic.
It's all a matter of taste. With any type of music, there’s no accounting for individuality. No matter what your favorite Christmas tunes are, it’s time – go ahead and put them on and dance around like those kids from Peanuts.
