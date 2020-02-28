Press releases and Letters-to-the-Editor give you a voice about what appears in this newspaper. Use that voice! Let us know what’s happening in the community so we can more thoroughly share details with you and your neighbors.
I occasionally see things shared on a person’s Facebook event page that really need more promotion than that to get the kind of reaction they’re wanting. I propose that it’s not that much more effort to copy and paste those words into a Word document or into the text of an email to send us tips and photos. While there’s no guarantee we’ll run your information, it certainly can’t hurt to pitch it to us.
Coverage in a news story can equate to thousands of dollars in media attention that you’d otherwise have to pay for in the form of advertising. I’m not suggesting that you send an email with text instead of buying an ad (I gotta eat, ya’ll!). Your content has to offer newsworthy value to earn that free space (or air time, if you are pitching to a radio station or podcast). Send it anyway, but we may flatly reject your proposed item if it is clearly promoting a product you’re going to be selling. Raising funds for a local charity is one way your blatantly self-promotional blurb can gain news value. Maybe.
There are lots of compelling reasons to put out information other than direct sales pitches. Coverage increases visibility that builds authority and credibility, positioning you as an expert source in your lane. A well-told story from an efficiently delivered pitch creates loyalty and trust with both your current and prospective customers/stakeholders that translates into lasting relationships.
Timing is vitally important to newsworthiness. Obviously, I love it when your first pitch is to the Times-Journal rather than one of our competitors. Exclusivity adds value to a story, but we totally get that you want to cast as wide of a net as possible. Some people ignore print media completely and pitch their information to the regional TV stations. That’s fine if your story offers broad, general interest, but you can certainly “cc” us on that email, ya know?
Here are some other tips for getting something in the newspaper:
Get to the point in your story pitch – I’d love to hear your information, but if you can summarize in 2-3 sentences rather than rambling on for 10 minutes, my eyes may involuntarily glaze over. Put the most important stuff at the beginning, the who, what, when, where, why, etc.
Make sure your “call to action” you want the reader to take is clear - Some common CTAs are directing them to a website for more details, encouraging feedback, creating incentives to sign up for something, previewing an irresistible offer or something fun like offering a quiz to take to win a prize, etc. A business story, in particular, has added value if it helps readers reduce their spending, use their time more efficiently, improve a process or get support they haven’t been receiving.
Make it relevant - Explain why ___ matters to anyone besides you and the folks on your payroll.
Ask for a read receipt when sending an email – This will confirm that someone actually received and read your email rather than it ending up in the purgatory of their spam folder. If we don’t immediately respond, have patience. I only check my email twice a day.
Write a Letter to the Editor – this is a fantastic way for you to let readers know what is on your mind.
Make it easy peezy for people to read – I know some people who hardly ever read an article. They skim things. And that’s easier to do when you break up paragraphs, use bullet points (like I have here), and suggest a headline that makes it irresistible to read the rest.
Offer background information when talking to a reporter – We aren’t omnipotent. Put new information into context that gives it fuller meaning.
Go easy on the “Marketingspeak” when writing your blurb – My boss at the marketing agency complained that I wrote too much like a journalist rather than sprucing it up with superlatives and a brand’s personality. In other words, you aren’t that great. Just kidding. Actually, this is remembering that people won’t read on if you sound like a used-car salesman.
Create newsworthy opportunities – Don’t pass up an opportunity to announce important things like the launch of a new product, a fundraising campaign or an exciting addition to your organization.
Include a photo whenever possible – If we can’t make it to your kid’s school for that award presentation or stop by your store for a ribbon-cutting, take a photo and send it to us.
Someone asked me if it is better to send in a press release or ask for a reporter to interview you. Either works, but our staff can’t possibly be everywhere. If you can sum it up in a press release or a letter, you stand a better chance of it being presented the way you want it to instead of me using my judgment as a writer to decide what to focus upon and which quotes are used.
Don’t let the term “press release” intimidate you. It doesn’t have to be polished and professional.
I am always on the prowl for interesting people to talk to and fascinating stories to tell. Please use your voice!
— Steven Stiefel is a staff writer at the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
