Secondly, God always speaks and deals first with his own people, those who have been brought into relationship with him through faith in Jesus Christ. What is he saying and what are we to be doing? Here are a few thoughts. If we’re in the front lines of caring for people or serving in some way, he is asking us to be faithful to the task, to seek him for the needed extra strength to keep on keeping on and to trust him for our well-being. If we are sequestered, he’s asking us to stay put and to pray for those working, especially those in harm’s way.
In addition to praying for others, we need take stock seeking him regarding how we are living our lives. Are we mindful of the treasure placed within us? Are we making much of him consistently in what we say and do? I’m not talking about becoming super religious, but prayerfully asking him to reveal to us if we are living in a manner that honors him. For many of us, he wants us to put aside so many trivialities to embrace thoughts and endeavors of substance. Not because we feel guilty, but because the love of Christ compels us. He wants us to use the gifts he has given to encourage and help others. Whether prayer, writing letters, making phone calls, sending money, cutting a neighbor’s grass or making masks, God has thousands of ways for his people to serve him. For a few of us, he may be using this virus to direct our lives in a new direction entirely. Will we take that first step of faith?
Thirdly, God is using the virus to speak to the culture at large. While we sorrow that so many are suffering not only health wise, but economically as well, and this includes many Christians, God is revealing just how fragile is our existence. We would pray that many, many would begin to ask if there is any hope or any meaning outside of what has become a grim existence. History has recorded for us how often God has used tragedy to awaken and revive his own people and to bring many who were formerly non-believers into his family.
As Laura Story asked in her song, Blessings, “What if my greatest disappointments or the aching of this life is the revealing of a greater thirst this world can’t satisfy; what if the trials of this life, the rain, the storms, the hardest nights are your mercies in disguise.”
All of us Bubbas, would do well to ask him what he wants to reveal to us in this current distress and then in his grace, to the best of our ability, to do what he asks.
John Mathieu, Fort Payne
Editor’s note: This letter was a continuation in a two-part series with the first installment in the Saturday, April 11-12 edition.
