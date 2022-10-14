Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is stupidity.
I recently called to check in with a friend of mine and asked how her day had been. She said it had been exasperating. I asked why. She said it’s because “people are stupid.”
I have often said this myself, but let me clarify – by “people,” I don’t mean to necessarily suggest a specific person or even a specific group of people. To paraphrase Carly Simon, if you’re so vain that you think this column is about YOU, well – it probably isn’t. No, I’m referring to human stupidity in general. Which, you know, is not to say that individual people can’t and don’t do really stupid things. To be fair, my friend was indeed upset over what she perceived as a stupid action by one of her stupid coworkers, causing her to experience a stupid headache. I know what you’re thinking. But no, you do not, in fact, know the stupid person in question. Someone similar, maybe. But not this person in particular. This person and my friend don’t even live within a hundred-mile radius. They both live elsewhere, far away – let’s say somewhere really stupid like Tristan da Cunha. Not that Tristan da Cunha is, in itself, stupid. I’m not saying people who live there are stupid. I don’t need hate mail from the Tourism Board of Tristan da Cunha or angry missives from both of the school teachers there defending the intelligence of their very remote student population of three, not including the penguin. One thing that’s stupid? Having to include such disclaimers in regard to what should be clearly regarded as a joke, but such is the world we live in. I know. It’s stupid.
For decades now, a psychologist named David Dunning had some not-so-stupid ideas about stupidity. If Dunning’s name sounds familiar, it’s likely because you’ve heard his name associated with something called the Dunning-Kruger effect. Dunning and another psychologist by the name of Justin Kruger first described the effect in a scientific paper published in 1999. The Dunning-Kruger effect is defined, by the Encyclopedia Britannica (World Book’s snotty older cousin), as “cognitive bias whereby people with limited knowledge or competence in a given intellectual or social domain greatly overestimate their own knowledge or competence in that domain relative to objective criteria or to the performance of their peers or of people in general.” Fancy. By the way, kids, Encyclopedias are sets of books containing a wealth of information on various topics – they were the things you couldn’t use as a reference on your school reports before you couldn’t use Google. You can go Google it.
I digress. So, remember in the movie “The Sixth Sense” when Haley Joel Osment (spoiler warning for a 23-year-old movie – yes, really) told Bruce Willis’s ghost that dead people don’t know that they’re dead? Well, that’s basically the Dunnig-Kruger effect except for stupid people. Stupid people, it turns out, don’t know that they’re stupid.
Now, to be fair, we probably all tend to overestimate our respective abilities and capabilities from time to time, but the folks we’re talking about here are the chronic offenders – people who feel overly confident in their capabilities and consistently overvalue things like performance and knowledge. If you’ve never encountered anyone like this, I would like to introduce you to this newfangled thing called “social media.” Not that it’s necessary to venture onto the Internet to find clear examples of the Dunning-Kruger effect, or of stupidity in general.
Another friend recently told me that she doesn’t believe humanity is evolving anymore – rather, humanity is “devolving.” That humanity, in general, is getting…well, stupider (the debate rages as to whether or not the word stupider is a “real word” or not – it’s kind of stupid).
There’s also a debate as to whether or not the Dunning-Kruger effect is real – well, at least as to whether or not it’s being properly interpreted. Dunning himself has some thoughts about this – in 2020, Dunning wrote to a journalist, “The effect is about us, not them. The lesson of the effect was always about how we should be humble and cautious about ourselves.” Plot twist. Turns out, apparently, that Dunning was warning us all to take a long look at our stupid selves in the stupid mirror before we begin pointing our stupid fingers at the apparent stupidity of others. Turns out, sometimes we’re Haley Joel Osment, other times, we’re Bruce Willis unknowing ghost. There’s a point lost in all this somewhere, but it’s probably stupid.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
