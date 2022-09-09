Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is time.
It sure seems to be moving a lot faster than it once did. I’ve always heard that time moves faster as we get older, but lots of people much younger than me have also commented to me that time seems to be flying by faster than Marty McFly in a flying DeLorean. But, why?
There’s no real consensus on the issue, but there are quite a few theories floating around. One of them, posited by Professor Adrian Bejan (he’s sort of like a real-life, older and less awkward version of Sheldon Cooper) is that, as we age, the rate at which we process visual information slows down causing time to seemingly pass faster. This is theoretically why most of us can so vividly recall those days from childhood and adolescence that, in retrospect, seemed to last forever. This has to do with the networks of neurons in our brains. As our brains develop and the size and complexity of the networks increase, electrical signals must travel further so it logically takes longer to process those signals. Conversely, as our brains and nerves age, they suffer natural damage that further slows down our processing power. This results in perceiving fewer “frames per second,” so more actual time passes between our perceptions of mental images It’s not necessarily that our experiences were richer or more meaningful, but simply that they were being processed in “rapid fire” and “stretching” time.
So yes, depending on the year you were born and how old you are now, you are either the Aurora supercomputer with visual and mental processing speeds so fast they don’t even exist yet, or you could be closer to the other extreme along with the rest of us Macintosh 128Ks of the world. Hey, at least we got one of the coolest television commercials ever. And yes, I know – it does seem paradoxical. Maybe a better metaphor might be that of a camera. When we’re young, our visual processing is more akin to the camera currently being developed by Caltech that’s capable of shooting an astonishing 70 trillion frames per second. For those of us in the “not so young” category, well…maybe more like my grandmother’s old ZEISS Ikoflex IIa 855/16 that she allowed me to blow up with firecrackers when I was a child because I don’t know why. I think she maybe just wanted to see it explode too. Yes, I had a cool grandmother. And yes, that’s definitely one of the memories from those “rapid fire” days when a summer day could have just as easily been an entire year.
Bejan’s theory is only one of many, however. There are lots more, including the idea that we perceive time in ratios that naturally diminish as we age (at eight, the last eight years represent our entire life; at 40, the last eight years represent a much smaller fraction of the whole), our anticipation of future events diminishes as we accumulate experiences, and – of course – Einstein’s idea that time is relative.
“When you sit with a pretty girl for two hours you think it’s only a minute, but when you sit on a hot stove for a minute you think it’s two hours. That’s relativity.” The quote is often attributed to him, but it probably isn’t something Einstein actually ever said – rather an anecdote created by (wouldn’t you know it?) a journalist as part of a 1929 New York Times article about Einstein. In fact, that’s probably not even exactly the correct original fake quote up above.
Here’s the thing about time, though. The Earth is actually legit spinning faster. June 29, 2022 was recorded as the “shortest day ever” (at least since the adoption of the atomic clock). Our planet managed a full rotation 1.59 milliseconds faster than usual. Does this mean it’s not just our perception of time that’s changing but time itself? Scientists say no and that it’s nothing to worry about – that these fluctuations happen all the time (pun presumably intended). Having spent much of the presumably shortest day ever at the dentist, it actually seemed like one of the longest to me – then again, one of the dental technicians was admittedly pretty. That probably helped split the difference. Here’s to you, Einstein. Or, you know, at least to things you probably never actually said. I guess the only way to know for sure is time travel. Wait up, Marty. If time is to fly, we might as well travel in style.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
