Last week, I wrote a letter to the governor about the terrible conditions of sitting in 100 degree temperatures waiting get a star on my license. Twenty of us stood on the pavement in the blazing sun, waiting and waiting. Several never made it in the building.
Today, 10 or 15 of us are back at the DeKalb County office doing what the law requires, but this time we are standing in the pouring rain. The oldest among us is 69, standing in the rain.
This is no way to treat DeKalb County citizens. This is no way to treat Alabama voters. We demand steps be taken to rectify this. I was given totally unacceptable excuses why this is. It’s not just the virus... It’s been this way for years. One examiner, no matter where they have to come from, is inadequate. We don’t want excuses... We want action. A copy of this is being sent to every newspaper in the area. It’s time they realize DeKalb matters as much as Montgomery and Birmingham. If you had to sit here in the rain for hours, Gov. Ivey, how quickly would things change? Show us you care by doing something rather than having call with excuses.
Rick Crabtree, Flat Rock, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
