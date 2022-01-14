On my deathbed, hopefully many many years from now, one of my greatest regrets may be the ridiculous amount of time and effort I put into blinging out my Myspace page.
I can’t be the only one who poured my soul into crafting a social media presence sure to impress the masses of people whose opinion mattered so greatly in 2008.
By 2009, Facebook surpassed Myspace in terms of users and replaced the gaudy spectacle of glittery graphics with a cold, clean interface. Everybody’s buddy, Tom, faded into obscurity as Mark Zuckerberg rode the wave of ascension to become a billionaire.
It feels like Facebook has probably lingered beyond its use by date – generally speaking, any hangout loses its “cool” factor the moment your grandparents arrive -- but Facebook has managed to become so ubiquitous that it’s hard to ignore.
Zuck and crew wisely bought out rising competitors or outright stole their ideas for popular features. They sank their tentacles into the rest of the Internet by encouraging us to use our Facebook logins to access a range of other websites.
They also applied sophisticated behavioral research so users would become addicted to the high of getting likes and shares. It’s an interesting experiment to take a “social media vacation” for a whole week. Great for your mental health. Many people are unable to do it, which is usually a bad sign about our degree of dependency on something.
Facebook is unquestionably an incredibly powerful channel for instantly notifying lots of people all at once.
However, there are a couple of things that we should all remember: 1) Facebook’s business model involves making users pay money to “boost a post” if the message will actually be widely seen by other users, and 2) Facebook will one day go the way of the dodo, the sabre-toothed tiger and the woolly mammoth, resigned like Myspace to the fossil pile of early 21st century tech ruins.
I guess my point is to raise awareness that while sharing on Facebook is fast and easy, the reach of your messaging isn’t that great unless you pay $5 for them to remove the artificial limitations placed on your reach. And despite its usefulness today, such a thing is not built to last.
A new study from the Pew Research Center shows that around a third of Americans regularly get their news from Facebook despite a majority (59%) saying they believed the information they found to be “largely inaccurate.” We’ve seen how Facebook’s algorithms to personalize news to the interests and beliefs of individual users have radicalized people online. At times, it feels like our country is drowning in misinformation, mob mentality hashtags and conspiracy theories that have begun to spill over into real-world violence.
Social networks encourage people without professional journalistic backgrounds to share information without the guardrails that traditional news platforms use to check facts for accuracy, assess the credibility of sources and at least attempt to tell both sides of a story. This happens because of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a decades-old law, which says that sites like Facebook and Twitter cannot be held responsible for the content of users’ posts on their platforms.
There are consequences for defamatory comments in the real world, but Facebook takes no responsibility for what they put out.
This incentivizes an emphasis on negative and sensational information designed specifically to instigate interactions. Lives will be destroyed in the process and many may die unnecessarily, but there are shareholders expecting profits.
There are interesting conversations ahead that will touch on First Amendment and censorship issues.
I expect that 20 or 30 years from now, some folks will mourn the photos they posted on Facebook but never printed and saved for a scrapbook and the conversations that should have been preserved in print but instead vanished into thin air.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
