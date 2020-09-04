Saturday’s paper had an awesome article by Steven Stiefel about not being led by the things we hear or read on social media. He gave several of the sites I already use to verify if what is said or implied is true and then went further with several sites I did not know. I am grateful for his assistance with this and his plea for us as a people living in the USA to not just believe every whim floating our way.
As humans, we either lead or follow and it appears in the nation today we see people following the trends of unrest and fear of almost everything happening today, and not in a positive way. It is crucial for us to not be deceived! Please use the sites mentioned by Mr. Stiefel and know for yourselves what is true and what is not.
If you don’t, we hurt ourselves and those in our nation. The United States of America is a great nation and we, the people are the ones that determine which way it will go in the future. If you don’t like the way things are, you can make a difference but not with violence and demeaning words that may have no validity. If it is NOT true...don’t repeat it!
With the elections ahead, please check what your candidate actually believes on their website and not just what you’ve heard or read on social media. You may be surprised to find many of the really important issues are not even reported. Now is not a time to stick your head in the sand. Now is the time for us, the people voting, to speak up and really know what we want and who is standing for those beliefs.
So, again I thank you Steven for providing all of us with sites to verify truth or lies. Now if only we’ll use them.
Bobbie McLaren, Fort Payne, Alabama
