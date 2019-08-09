I left for vacation last Thursday and my first day back at the office was Wednesday. I had a wonderful time while I was gone, but I am glad to be getting back in the swing of things.
It was nice to be able to leave the office for a few days and know that everything would be taken care of. The Times-Journal editorial staff keep the newspaper wheels turning when I am here, so I had no doubt that they would do the same when I was gone. So, honestly, I have them to thank for my time of relaxation.
I’m thankful that I work with people I know and can trust, and I am thankful to be lucky enough to manage a department of people who have my back when I am not around.
See, the same people I rely on to create and send a newspaper to press while I am gone are the same people you rely on to bring you timely and accurate community news. They are hardworking, passionate, honest, and mostly, they care about the community and the areas they report on. Those are things an editor can not teach. So, today, I feel extremely blessed to be back in the swing of things and to be able to edit the fantastic work these staff writers work so hard to create.
Kayla Beaty is the managing editor of the Times-Journal. Her email is kbeaty@times-journal.com
