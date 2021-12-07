One of my earliest careers was as a worm farmer. I raised night crawlers on the banks of Ivy Creek and sold them to Mr. Casey for his Curb Market. That was so long ago that I can’t remember now if I got two-cents per worm, or two-worms per cent. I used any extras to catch bream. I never imagined back then that I might do something to earn money other than sell squiggly, crawling creatures. I also never imagined that I might one day retire, but next week I will do that very thing.
In my senior year of high school, I sensed a calling to ministry, rather a career as a worm farmer. Actually, I had left that trade years earlier. In my junior-year of college at Samford University, I became the pastor of Half Acre Baptist Church, in Linden, Alabama. Except for a brief period after I moved to New Orleans to attend the seminary there, I served as a pastor for the next 31 years. During the first two churches, I also went to school full time, and worked part-time jobs. I served in Linden, Butler, Fort Payne, and Rainbow City, Alabama, plus Marietta, Georgia, and Southaven, Mississippi.
Since 2007, I have served as the Director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association, in Opelika, Alabama. I have worked with over 40 Southern Baptist Churches in Lee, Macon, Tallapoosa, and Chambers Counties. It has been my joy and privilege to serve each of those churches and one great association.
Next Tuesday, I will meet with the ministers one last time for our annual Christmas brunch. I must give a heart felt thank you to each of those who allowed me the opportunity to serve and minister. I probably should apologize to those first couple of churches for all those poorly delivered sermons. Well, I possibly should apologize to a few of the others too! Thank you to each one for their patience and for what they taught me.
Now, what’s next for me? No, not the recliner. I don’t idle well, so I’ll still stay busy. First, I’ll continue writing for newspapers and Mature Living magazine. I might even crank out another book or two. For almost 20 years, I have done humor for churches and groups through stories and songs as Bro Billy Bob. Billy Bob is not retiring and will continue to be available for appearances. The more serious side of me will still be available to do music.
After the New year, I will be available to serve churches as interim pastor or Sunday fill ins. I also have a new wood shop in my backyard. There I make all kinds of things that I will sell at my soon-to-be-opened booth in Opelika, as well as online.
Now in case my retreading sounds like all work and no play, you would be mistaken. Jean and I do plan to squeeze in some travel. Next Spring, we plan to visit Ireland and Scotland for a couple of weeks. I’ve already set foot in 46 states and we plan to see the other 4 before long, as well as revisit others.
Drew and I will continue to drown a few worms, if we can find a young worm farmer! He and I have become pickle ball players, so we’ll do some more of that, and I continue my 35-year long addiction to playing racquetball.
I might even learn to play a new instrument. I do have a fiddle, and a cello, that have been waiting for me the retire. I might even squeeze in a cup of coffee or two with you, if you have the time.
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
