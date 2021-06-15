46 years ago, on Saturday, June 14, Jean Willis became Jean King and I became her husband. I have been blessed to have her by my side all these years. When we married, I wanted to take her on a wonderful honeymoon. A couple of weeks in some beautiful place like Hawaii, or one of the Caribbean Islands, was my dream place to take my new bride. My wallet decided that a couple of nights instead, on the beaches in Panama City, Florida, would have to do. Since we were moving to Birmingham, for me to go to college, and neither of us had a job there yet, we decided we might not need to spend everything we had…which wasn’t much.
We were married in Rainsville, Alabama, and drove to Birmingham that night. We spent our first night together in our newly-rented duplex apartment. The next morning, we had breakfast at the Waffle House down the street and hit the road. It seems we’ve been on the road on our anniversaries ever since. We have been to Hawaii and several of the Caribbean Islands, but not for our anniversary. We’ve celebrated those all across the country, usually at the Southern Baptist Convention. What a romantic I am! It happens that the convention either falls on our anniversary date, or close to it. Since we have been in ministry to Southern Baptist churches, or an association of churches, I have usually attended the annual convention. After the meetings, we often stay in that area and transform into tourists…camera around the neck and all.
We’ve celebrated in New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, Orlando, Louisville, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix, to name a few. Returning to New Orleans is always fun because we lived there for three years while I attended the seminary there. Crawfish, po-boys, and beignets, are always a treat, plus the unusual sites of the Big Easy. In Houston I thought we were about to die. It was terribly hot that June. As we were riding down the busy streets of the city, I thought I heard someone shooting at our big-brown Buick. I hollered “duck!” As it turned out, it was only the canned Cokes I had put in the truck, exploding from the heat! You talk about a mess. In San Antonio, we rode the boats on the river walk and saw where Davy Crocket and Sam Houston fought in the Alamo. In Salt Lake City, we rented a car at the other Alamo and made the loop. We drove through the corner of Idaho, visited Yellowstone in Wyoming, drove across Montana to visit Little Big Horn, came back down Eastern Wyoming into Colorado. That was the only time we’ve seen it snow on our anniversary! We visited Arches Park in Utah, and then returned to Salt Lake City. We did a similar thing after the convention in Phoenix except that time we drove all the way around the Grand Canyon. In Orlando, I had the privilege of meeting Dr. Herschel Hobbs and later we spent a couple of days touring Disney and Epcot.
This year I’m taking Jean all the way to Nashville, which is one of our favorite cities. I love Nashville because there are more guitars there than anywhere in the world. We are staying in a farmhouse at an urban farm, on the outskirts of town. We plan to visit the Ryman, the Hermitage, the Parthenon, American Pickers, Jack’s Barbecue, and Ernest Tubbs Record Shop. The Bluebird is stilled closed.
Happy anniversary to my dear wife, best friend, and traveling partner. Thank you for putting up with me all these years.
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal Tuesday edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
