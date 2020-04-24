This too shall pass.

Despite the ongoing darkness of these days, I see glimmers of hope and inspiration.
I see people reaching into their own pockets to buy meals for first responders and front line essential workers.
Folks are donating the tools needed to protect these fine hospital workers and ambulance EMTs.
Businesses are giving what they can as they tighten their own belts.
People are donating their time to make sure children get nutritious meals delivered curbside at schools in our community.
Parents are helping their kids go through lesson assignments delivered online.
Entrepreneurs and inventors are pouring their ingenuity into solutions like 3D printing of supplies.
Clubs and communities are using video apps like Zoom to stay connected and plan for the better days to come.
It brings to mind that reassuring line for children from Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Thank you, helpers.
Thank you to those heeding the pleas to social distance to avoid spreading this disease despite the personal and professional toll it takes.
This includes business owners who are losing money yet realize that a rush to open everything all at once may be a recipe for disaster. It would surely be a grand tragedy if everything we’ve sacrificed and lost were in vain, merely postponing the inevitable.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s deference this week to her scientific advisors and eagerness to gradually restore life-as-we-knew-it should be applauded. I fear that her counterpart in Georgia is foolishly lighting a fuse for a public health bomb that may go off at our doorstep. I hope I am wrong.
Some of you may disagree with that opinion. I respect your views. How blessed we are to live in a country where we can discuss differences of opinion without necessarily showing up on the steps of state houses “peacefully protesting” with assault rifles.
I encourage anyone reading this to continue staying at home as much as possible, but also, since we’ve all got to eat, spend that stimulus money from Uncle Sam right here in DeKalb County rather than just putting more money in the pockets of billionaires like Jeff Bezos, the top dog at online retailer Amazon, which pays no federal income taxes and has actually received tax refunds worth millions of dollars despite recording billions in profits each year.
I know it’s hard to even wrap your head around how much a billion dollars really is unless you look at it relatively. A million seconds is about 11 days. A billion seconds is more than 33 years. A trillion seconds is 31,688 years! The median American income is $31,000 a year. Someone earning that amount would have to work for 33,000 years -- and spend zero money -- to become a billionaire.
The billionaires don’t need your money right now. The local small business owners facing sleepless nights worrying over how they will survive this long national nightmare -- THEY desperately need us shopping with them.
The employees on their payrolls who are showing loyalty and bravery by coming in to work every day, they need your money so they can spend their wages here in the community. Those folks will then spend their money and so on and so forth.
It’s tough to stay upbeat when you turn on your television set and see so much death and finger-pointing about who should have done what to prevent it. It’s downright depressing sometimes.
At least we have the consolation of mentally going through it together while physically apart.
I wish I had words to inspire those now hurting and worrying about their futures. I wish I had a crystal ball to accurately predict when this will all be over. The only thing I can offer is sincere empathy. I feel your pain.
I am so very grateful to still have a job when so many are scared and uncertain. Indeed, not merely a job, but a true calling.
The real reward is being able to cut through the fog of misinformation and provide you, our loyal readers, will facts and figures you can use to take precautions for yourself and your family. I feel blessed, not burdened, to be here at this specific time.
We endure because we must. We cushion the setbacks with lots of prayer and comfort foods. Distractions and projects are blessings for those of us who simply aren’t wired to sit around doing hardly much of anything. Getting enough rest and sleep is important. If you’re anything like me, you haven’t slept well in a month except for, possibly, deep sleeps resulting from sheer physical exhaustion.
To those newly displaced from your job, don’t give up. Don’t lose hope. Like an army hardened by battles of the recent past, we are tough. We survived the calamity after 9/11. Our community, in particular, endured the hardships of losing a good chunk of our primary industry, sock manufacturing. Americans collectively survived the collapse of the housing market and the “Great Recession.”
This too shall pass.
I am confident because I know what we are made of. We are Americans. We carved a nation out of hopes, dreams and a determination to achieve self-reliance and prosperity.
Once again, we have a historic opportunity amid this disruption and pain to re-invent how our economy works. To shake things up like an Etch-a-Sketch.
The fundamentals remain the same in DeKalb County, i.e., a hard-working labor force, great schools and the kind of scenic beauty that will continue bringing people to our part of the world once COVID-19 is a footnote in history books. Our patience and our resilience will be rewarded.
We are well-positioned to take advantage of manufacturing medical products for front line responders.
This week, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, D-Alabama, urged Gov. Ivey to establish a health care manufacturing task force to explore ways to move the state to the forefront of health care manufacturing in the United States.
Communities like Fort Payne can utilize existing infrastructure to build this product sector and reduce our country’s dependence on foreign-based suppliers.
In conclusion, things could definitely be worse: We could be going through this without each other.
— Steven Stiefel is a staff writer at the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
