A palette cleanser for the soul

In such dark and dreary times, it is nice to hear about something sweet and wholesome, you know?
For example, the Fort Payne Post Office has added a “magic” red mailbox where letters to Santa Claus can make their way to the North Pole this holiday season.
“The kids put the letters in the box and when you raise the flag the letter disappears while it’s playing cool holiday music,” explained my friend Penny Lewis Richards, who is one of the hard-working people who bring us our mail every day and, in some instances, deliver your newspaper
How cool is that? Such a simple thing, but the kids should get a kick out of it. The important for children to believe that things can be magical. Someday they will lose that glimmer in their eyes.
Operation Santa is a program through the Postal Service for those grownups who want to “adopt” a child this Christmas.
Please consider giving to help our community during these final weeks of 2022. There’s a whole lotta pain out there, but we have each other. Let’s make that a good thing instead of a nuisance to our peace of mind.
If you don’t have the resources to give money, a little bit of your time will help a lot and make a difference. It will soothe your psyche knowing that you are contributing to restoring balance to a world that seems out-of-control right now.
Volunteering and giving feels so wonderful. Trust me. It’s actually sort of addictive and it feels so good to be around good people who are giving of their time simply because there’s a need and they can make a difference.
Please consider donating to the Toys for Tots drive or the United Giver’s Fund or pitching in to help at something like today’s Marked for Life food giveaway at the fairgrounds.
And when you shop, please support our local retailers first!
