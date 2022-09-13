Dear Editor,
My question is: Why does the city council keep trying to use taxpayers money to upgrade private property owned by Drinkard Development? Drinkard owns DeKalb Plaza and several other developments throughout Alabama.
This not about bringing Food City to Fort Payne which is already saturated with food stores. It’s about using taxpayers money to do it!
Where the city wants to put it is another problem. Why does the city not have a head-hunter like they used to to get businesses into Fort Payne that there wasn’t already 10 of?
Most of the taxpayers of Fort Payne don’t realize that the Food City deal is being paid for by them to upgrade Drinkard’s private property!
The city also hasn’t asked the small businesses what they think about using taxpayers money -- or the taxpayers for that fact.
I believe that most taxpayers would have a problem with using their money to upgrade Drinkard Development’s private property! Drinkard Developent received $202,000 PPP in April 2020. Taxpayers call the mayor and city council, tell them that this is unacceptable!
Melanie Miller
Fort Payne
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email editor@times-journal.com.
