This is a graphic opinion dream sequence triptych.
I had a dream. Or maybe it was a text from a friend. But it went something like this:
"A single nurse beside the bed of a dying COVID patient. The nurses have become angels of mercy. Family members do not get to come in. Doctors are too busy.
"A strange nurse becomes one’s soulmate to leave for the other side.
“22 year-old RNs right out of school. Because their survival rate is much greater to exposure than more experienced nurses. COVID RN’s are going to be our next PTSD Vietnam veterans."
Thanks to my friend Max Cassady for inspiring this graphic dream sequence.
Truth is, we know a few of these young health care workers who have been thrown into the fire of this coronavirus pandemic. One of our family friends is a 24-year-old travel nurse who just took a job at one of the most over-whelmed hospitals in New York City.
Nurses rock. You signed on for this, but you didn’t sign on for THIS.
