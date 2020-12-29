Nick Saban’s rehab for coaches now includes his plasma - and hope for Gus Malzahn

This is an opinion cartoon.
Could Nick Saban’s plasma have saved Gus Malzahn from being fired at Auburn? Now that he’s been fired, will the Gus Bus have a parking place at Saban’s rehab?
After his run-in with coronavirus, Saban has become an advocate for donating blood plasma.
“We don’t have enough of it to go around,” Saban said. “And as soon as I’m eligible to be able to do that, I’m going to do it. I’m going to give my blood plasma so it really can help somebody else.”
Props to Saban for taking up this cause. The GOAT has serious game in more important issues than football. Even though the vaccine is here, most of us regular folk low-lifes won’t be high enough on the essential list to get a glimpse of that needle for a while. Dogs and cats will be vaccinated before the cartoonist. Rightfully so.
This story sparked a few whimsical thoughts among a couple of my AL.com colleagues when it first published a few days ago.
“How much would an Alabama fan pay for Saban’s plasma?” asked one.
“It would be a great UA fundraiser,” said another, expressing the desire to see a revival of “Running of the Gumps” across the field to receive a vial of Saban’s plasma.
“I think it should be sipped from a Holy Grail, giving Alabama fans eternal life,” said the first inspirational one.
All I know is, if it works it could have saved Auburn $21 million in buyout money had Gus been given the treatment in time. Maybe he’ll wind up in Saban rehab yet. Who knows ... Gus just might be the first to sip from the Holy Grail.
Cheers!
JD Crowe is the cartoonist for Alabama Media Group and AL.com and 2020 RFK Human Rights Award winner for Editorial Cartoons.
