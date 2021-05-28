Dear Editor,
“God forbid: yea let God be true, but every man a liar; as it is written. That thou mightest overcome when thou art judged. (Romans 3:4) KJV
Concerning political correctness. Because the majority of people is for or against an issue, doesn’t mean that it don’t make it right or wrong. The truth or fact not spoken or written is political correctness. The news media and preacher in the churches can be guilty of this.
The truth need to be told or proclaim. There has been a few of my articles not printed in the past in the “Times-Journal”. I have little or no respect of people expressing an opinion and not signing their names. If I express an opinion I’ll sign my name and refer to the “Word of God” to back it up.
I expect opposition in my opinions, or otherwise I’ll be wasting my time in writing these letter. To be honest there are no two people that agree on everything.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
