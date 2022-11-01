Anyone who has taken a peek at Twitter as of late will know the massive storyline that’s currently following the application. Elon Musk has completed his purchase of the business and begun making changes as he sees fit. The vast majority of these changes are in the name of free speech. 

As someone who’s in the career field of media, I’m a big fan of the principle of free speech. But I believe Elon (and a certain former occupant of the White House) have taken the idea of the First Amendment and bent it to fit their own definition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.