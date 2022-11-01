Anyone who has taken a peek at Twitter as of late will know the massive storyline that’s currently following the application. Elon Musk has completed his purchase of the business and begun making changes as he sees fit. The vast majority of these changes are in the name of free speech.
As someone who’s in the career field of media, I’m a big fan of the principle of free speech. But I believe Elon (and a certain former occupant of the White House) have taken the idea of the First Amendment and bent it to fit their own definition.
The First Amendment provides that Congress make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise. It protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
It can be very difficult to fully understand the wordiness and grammar of our founding fathers, but when you dig a little deeper, you find that the amendment is designed so that religion, expression, assembly and speech cannot be prohibited by the government. That last part is important when discussing Elon and our ever-talkative 45th head of state.
Donald Trump was banned in early January 2021.
For those of you that do not remember, he was removed from the platform for violating Twitter’s Terms of Service, specifically under their “Glorification of Violence” policy. The tweets that violated the TOS were “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”
Following this, the then-president would follow this up with the tweet “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”
Trump tweeted these out on January 8, 2021, just two days following the storming of the Capitol following Trump’s loss in the 2020 election to now-president Joe Biden. The tweets coming so soon after the attack and the context within those tweets can definitely be described as “the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts.”
Without the context of the attack on the Capitol, these tweets could seem harmless. Just a rallying cry for all who wanted to see the Donald back in the Oval Office. But with the context, it’s a disturbing call-to-action and most definitely gave Twitter enough ammunition to remove the POTUS from the platform.
Let’s fast forward to today.
Elon Musk, the real-world equivalent of Tony Stark, has completed his purchase of the platform and even allowed Trump back onto the app.
This change in ownership has caused some to panic over the idea of Twitter becoming a playground for racism and hate speech as Musk defends his purchase with the principle of free speech. The problem with this thinking is that Twitter is not the government.
When Trump was removed from the platform, Trump supporters came to his defense, screeching about the idea of free speech. But they all conveniently ignore the most important part of the First Amendment.
“The First Amendment provides that Congress make no law… etc.”
Twitter is a private business. If someone posted something that goes against its terms of service, Twitter was completely within its right as a private business to censor who it wanted on its platform. But ultimately, it doesn’t matter now.
With Musk’s purchase of the platform, the wave of “free speech internet” has swept through the internet. Regardless of Twitter’s rights to control what was on its platform, Musk has begun his goal to make Twitter a “digital town square.”
Because why would it be important to control what is said on the internet when there are no immediate repercussions for whatever someone says as they hide behind their screens and keyboards?
