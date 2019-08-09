Thank you to our first responders

Editor,
I have waited four years to see this ambulance again and take this picture.
I was taken to the hospital on July 23, 2015, and on the way, they stopped in town and had to shock me. I flat-lined and Nick Guttery shocked me again.
Thank you to all of our first responders. God bless!
Rachell Givens, Fort Payne
