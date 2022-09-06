Christmas in September? Not a bad idea when you consider the delays Americans face due to problems with the “global supply chain”?
I tend to procrastinate on my holiday buying, but that’s not a good idea this year. One retailer told me they are facing difficulty getting new products shipped to replenish their inventory as demand exceeds supply.
I’m not encouraging you to hop in the car and shop at Hamilton Place Mall or crank up Amazon on the PC. It’s more important than ever that consumers support brick and mortar retailers in their own communities.
The big box retail stores will be fine, but small home-grown shops will need local shoppers to show them more love.
With product availability in a questionable state since last fall, it pays to shop early and stay ahead of the Christmas gifting season. If you visit a local store, you won’t be checking your porch every five minutes praying for delivery of a package on Christmas Eve.
According to analysts at J.P. Morgan Research, major contributing factors to supply chain delays include strict COVID-19 lock-downs in China, shifts in demand for certain products and labor shortages here in the United States.
Wall Street has itself to blame for gambling on stability and losing.
Companies congratulated themselves for applying Just-in-time inventory strategies that increased efficiency and decreased waste by receiving goods only as needed for the production process, which reduced their inventory costs and reduced the capital needed to run their businesses.
The method, however, requires producers to forecast demand accurately. Obviously, this becomes problematic whenever there are widespread disruptions in the supply chain. Entire production lines became stalled once suppliers of raw-materials couldn’t deliver promptly and those manufacturers lacked sufficient quantities of inventory to meet demand. This is why there weren’t nearly enough ventilators and surgical masks in 2020.
Even before the pandemic, we also became far too reliant on China to cheaply manufacture a variety of products. The shelves of big name American retailers are stocked with cheap, low-quality items (produced by underpaid workers). To compete, American companies feel forced to outsource labor.
The harsh reality is that some items are simply no longer available from any domestic source, which seems foolish from a national security standpoint.
The survival of American labor depends on consumers purchasing products made HERE. COVID showed us the extreme risk of sourcing so many products from overseas suppliers.
The authoritarian government in China reacted to COVID first by denying its existence, then enacting containment measures so severe that asking people here to wear a mask seems mild by comparison. Chinese leaders face intense pressure to maintain their Zero-COVID policies.
Bottlenecks at labor-intensive factories caused by infectious outbreaks resulted in more delays.
As a result of this short-sightedness, the U.S. auto industry remains in limbo due to an ongoing shortage of semiconductors and chips used for power steering and entertainment systems in cars, as well as smart-phones, cameras and computers. When strong demand meets no supply, prices for available inventory soar.
Retailers who usually dangle incentives to inspire consumers to spend now rather than later have no need to do that this year.
Today, more than half of Amazon’s sales are made by third-parties and nearly half of those sellers reside in China, according to Marketplace Pulse. Seems like playing with fire.
The total number of ships coming into ports is actually nearing an all-time high and this congestion has ships parked offshore awaiting their opportunity to off-load. A shortage of truck drivers means items coming into those ports can’t leave fast enough to meet demand.
This won’t last forever, but we should expect issues until at least 2024.
Don’t wait to start your holiday shopping.
