Christmas in September? Not a bad idea when you consider the delays Americans face due to problems with the “global supply chain”?

I tend to procrastinate on my holiday buying, but that’s not a good idea this year. One retailer told me they are facing difficulty getting new products shipped to replenish their inventory as demand exceeds supply.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.