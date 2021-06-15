Most recovered from the virus without even realizing they had been infected. The main danger was that they could spread the virus to others. Some had moderate symptoms and recovered without long term problems. The percentage of those with life-threatening complications was small, but their health problems were so severe that each surge of the virus was frightening and disruptive. Finally in 1955, Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was approved, and the United States was able to begin a program to eliminate a disease that had left thousands dead or disabled.
After getting my second coronavirus vaccine, I’ve been thinking about how relieved my parents and grandparents must have been when the polio vaccine was developed. Life could return to normal. Being able to go back to church, enjoy more family visits, and eat in restaurants this summer without worrying about the pandemic has been wonderful. I hope that we can all remain grateful for simple things - the physical presence of people we love and the courage and determination of essential workers who have kept us going during the pandemic.
The fact that people had access to a vaccine only a year after the first cases of coronavirus were reported is because of years of research into messenger RNA. Scientists who devoted their professional lives to studying biomedical technology knew that it had the potential to make a tremendous difference in fighting disease. And it has.
Still, vaccination rates in DeKalb County are lower than rates for neighboring counties, and Alabama has the second lowest vaccination rate for all 50 states. While COVID case numbers are low right now, experts expect those numbers to go back up later this fall and winter because this is what they have seen in the past from viruses like this one.
Researchers are also seeing variants of coronavirus that are more contagious and more severe. Unlike polio, coronavirus has mostly spared young children, but future variants could be different. In fact, the Delta variant now spreading in the United States is causing more COVID cases among young people between the ages of 12 and 20.
Getting the vaccine isn’t just about protecting yourself. It’s about protecting other people in the community. The coronavirus vaccine is safe, effective, and free for everyone. Please add vaccination to your list of things to do this summer so that we can keep this blessed feeling of “normal.”
Cynthia Anne McLeod, Mentone, Alabama
