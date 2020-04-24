My heart goes out to all those individuals and families that have lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s easy to get depressed under these conditions, as the media showers us in a bath of negative news about unemployment, lower productivity, oil prices that don’t even make sense, and a negative economic outlook. Heck, many of us are worried about if we can even find a roll of toilet paper!
Many manufacturing facilities, restaurants and businesses have been temporarily shut down or are operating under reduced capacity as shelter in place (or as my wife calls it “stay home”) policies are enforced around the world. Company management are having to make tough decisions about temporary layoffs, furloughs and even restructuring to keep their business’s afloat during these unprecedented times. We are all learning how to meet virtually. I have even learned how to teach virtually!
When you think about the current situation around the world, and remove all the negativity, there are many really positive outcomes from our new stay at home behavior. We all seem to have much better hygiene resulting from frequent hand washing. Our nutrition has improved as we are cooking and eating our own food. Seems like we are walking and some even exercising more, results that make us healthier. It’s the first time I’ve reached out “gotten to know” several of my neighbors who were out walking too. We are enjoying an improved sense of community with these stay at home activities. I know I have been spending much more time with my family and I sense you have too! The elimination of commuting to and from work has led to more focused and productive home-based work. Additionally, the extra time has allowed me to spend more time keeping up the house and even a little hobby time. Two weekends ago, my son-in-law and I built a significant piece of furniture which released creative juices and gave us both a great sense of accomplishment.
The two real shockers have to do with our environment and my new sense of appreciation. I was speaking with several international friends and pleased to learn that air pollution has reduced significantly, friends in India claim it’s the first time they have seen the Himalayas. Friends in China explained it’s nice to see blue skies more frequently and hazy pollution less than they can remember in their lives. I’m sure we will learn much from this current situation to improve sustainability and our environment. My new sense of appreciation is that when I am able to be with others, of course exercising social distancing, I truly care about my colleagues and am a much better listener. I’m sure if you think about it, you all have similar feelings and more to contribute to this list of positive attributes related to our current situation.
Finally, we must make sure society understands that play is essential for mankind, especially now that we are under so much stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that the “play drive” each individual has is similar to our drives to eat, sleep and move. The great play scholar Jaak Panksep, featured on www.voiceofplay.org, confirmed that play drive is housed in our primitive brain stem which means this drive is intrinsic and a necessary ingredient for human survival. Truthfully, we need keep playing for our individual physical and mental health as well as collectively for our societies’ sanity. More than ever, we need to remember how to stay playful, especially for a public in desperate need of PLAY. We will survive this and hopefully come out stronger and more playful than ever before.
Sincerely,
Tom Norquist
SVP Innovation
PlayCore
