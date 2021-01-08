Dear Editor,
For reasons I want to submit a song and lyrics from Sacred Harp.
Plenary – John 5:28
Written by Isaac Watts
1. Hark! From the tomb a doleful sound.
Mine ears attend the cry.
Ye living men come view the ground
Where you must shortly lie.
Where you must shortly lie.
Where you must shortly lie.
Ye living men come view the ground
Where you must shortly lie.
2. Princes this clay must be your bed,
In spite of all your towers.
The tall, the wise, the revered head.
Must lie as low as ours.
Must lie as low as ours.
Must lie as low as ours.
The tall, the wise, the revered head
Must lay as low as ours.
3. Great God! Is this our certain death?
And are we still secure?
Still walking downward to the tomb.
And yet prepared no more!
And yet prepared no more!
And yet prepared no more!
Still walking downward to the tomb.
And yet prepared no more.
The song has the same tune as “Auld Lang Syne” but yet the lyrics of “Plenary” is the truth. As long as we are living in the flesh, we all are going to face death. Our soul will go back to God who gave it.
I know that 2020 has been a rough year. Events will probably get worse before they get better. I hope and pray that 2021 will be a better year. All of the events will pass, so hang in there.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
