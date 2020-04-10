COVID 19, AKA Coronavirus, words that I never thought would change my life.
As a rising junior, this virus has greatly impacted my life and many others. I came home for spring break and received a message 24 hours later that I would not be able to return for the spring. As a college student or just a student in general having to go out and contact professors, friends and in some cases family was stressful and on top of that I had to still complete the required assignments.
In a truly great turn of events I got the chance to volunteer with Encore Family medicine and participate in the testing process for COVID 19. The experience was like no other being able to help out the community in a time of need was such a great feeling. “We are in this together”, a quote I have seen many celebrities and public figures post on social media – that is what inspired me to go out and actively join others and assist in flattening the curve in Alabama. Students everywhere feel displaced in this COVID 19 land of uncertainty. With all of the negativity going on in the world, there is a glimmer of hope in a local medical office called Encore Medical Spa and Family Medicine (in association with Adam Earl with lab works of Birmingham AL). Three days a week, they work tirelessly testing for COVID 19. When asking the team about what we can do as a community to stay healthy during this pandemic, they said, practice good hygiene, keep a safe six feet in social distance and stay hydrated.
Austin Sherrill, Fort Payne
