Auburn football makes history

Auburn University did something this past weekend that has never been done in the school’s long history. Their football team was headed up by an African-American head coach.
The arguably long overdue event was finally gifted to Auburn alumni Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. But while this is a good thing (in my personal opinion), that’s not what impressed me most this weekend.
As someone who’s watched nearly every Auburn game since 2013, I saw something that I haven’t seen out of the Tigers since that 2013 season. The team rallied and fought their tails off for their head coach. The drive seen on Saturday night was a refreshing sight (especially after watching a year and a half of an Auburn team coached by Bryan Harsin).
Speaking as someone who even called for Harsin to survive the season only a few weeks ago, I must admit something. I was entirely wrong.
With the new information that’s come out since his firing, getting him out of the program sooner rather than later was the right decision.
With hindsight being 20/20, I think firing him even earlier would’ve been better but I understand why they didn’t. Hard to fire a guy when his boss hasn’t even been hired yet.
Thankfully once John Cohen, the new athletic director, came into the program, he immediately started clearing house. Harsin and 4 of his coaches were immediately let go. This has given Auburn a chance for a fresh start after the stench of the last two seasons. However, with these sudden vacancies in the middle of the season, the team still needs someone to lead them as the season comes to a close.
Enter Cadillac. The former NFL running back and Auburn alum has been on the coaching staff for a few years now, although he never assumed a role higher than a running backs coach.
Now, as the entire program is upended on a Monday, he’s informed he will be leading the team on Saturday. Carnell reportedly spent the entire week running on around six hours of sleep. Spent most nights at the facilities until one or two in the morning.
So what did the product on the field look like with the new leadership in place? It was honestly a mixed bag. The Tigers opened the game against Mississippi State very flat, only scoring 6 points in the first half while allowing the Bulldogs to score 28. The team that had been putting out fires all week was all of the sudden facing a massive deficit on the road.
What’s the old saying? Out the frying pan, into the fire?
But the team didn’t collapse. Despite everything they’d been through during the week, despite the recent history showing that the Tigers didn’t have that sort of fight in them.
Auburn clawed and scratched their way back into the game, even taking the lead in the final minute. Auburn would eventually lose the contest in overtime, but that doesn’t worry me as it used to.
Coach Williams brought such positive energy to the sidelines and drove the players to fight harder than they have all season.
Even as Auburn searches for a new full-time head coach, I think the rest of this season should be Cadillac’s audition to either earn a coordinator job for the Tigers or even a head coaching job somewhere else. Even after one game, I’m sold on the fact that he needs to be a major piece on a coaching staff somewhere in the country. Go crazy, Cadillac. Go crazy.
