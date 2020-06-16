Dear editor,
“Woe unto Him that giveth his neighbour drink, that puttest thy bottle to him and maketh him drunken also that thou mayest look on their nakedness. Thou art filled with shame for glory: drink thou also, and let thy foreskin be uncovered: the cup of the Lord’s right hand shall be turned unto thee, and shame feel spewing shall be thy glory. For the violence of Lebanon shall cover thee, and he spoil of the beast which made them afraid because of men’s blood and for the violence land of he city and all that dwell therein.” Habakkuk 2:15-18 (KJV)
“For the love of money is the root of all evil, which while some coveted after they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” 1 Timothy 6:10 (KJV)
We have the virus (plague), trouble and riots, and higher grocery prices. I read in an article in The Times-Journal of Fort Payne that Rainsville is trying to go wet or stay dry concerning alcohol sales. Why take on more trouble? We have enough concerns as it is.
I’m not eligible to vote in the election in Rainsville but I am concerned for my kin and friends that live there. Fort Payne is wet but I can’t see whether it will improve anything. The city has to apply for money to tear the old hospital down.
Alcohol and drugs have led to the destruction of my kin – anyone that is kin to me knows that. I wonder sometimes if people read the Bible anymore.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne
