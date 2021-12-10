Infrastructure woes lead to growing pains

Infrastructure woes feel like a broken record in Fort Payne right now.
At least twice this week, traffic on Interstate 59 ground to a complete standstill. Construction started a year and a week ago and isn’t expected to wrap up until at least Sept. 7, 2022.
Equally frustrating, I’ve repeatedly found myself going dozens of blocks out of my way to find a crossing not obstructed by a Norfolk Southern train as one passes another headed in opposite directions on the side rail or a locomotive sits inexplicably stopped for what seems like hours.
The Fort Payne City Council set aside local matching funds with the intent to create a railroad overpass while possibly eliminating the hazard that is commonly referred to around here as “Joe’s Truck Stop.” Sadly, they’ve had to redirect some of the funds from a bond issue to working on expansion of sewer lines, which folks don’t really appreciate (at least until they need sewers) because all of the millions go toward something mostly concealed underground. In the long-term, that investment will save the city money by eliminating the need for costly sewer pump stations and position us for more economic development.
I’ve sat through more conversations than I can remember about Joe’s Truck Stop and a railroad overpass. I’m sure the state would love for Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine to stop bringing it up over and over.
Baine said the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will reassess the need for a red light at the intersection of Airport Road and Greenhill Boulevard. Like delays attributed to highway construction or increased train traffic blocking crossings, these are not constant problems. Timing impacts the degree of congestion and aggravation.
Baine and the Council also get regular complaints about the terrible condition of Gault Avenue, which runs the length of the valley like a spinal cord. What most citizens don’t realize is that this is a portion of U.S. Highway 11, a major route extending 1,645 miles across the eastern U.S., and because a portion of Alabama Highway 35 also runs along Gault through downtown, ALDOT has jurisdiction over maintaining it. Take it up with your state legislator and remind him that 2022 is an election year.
Improvements won’t come without a lot of tax dollars invested and more “growing pain” headaches. With limited resources, tough choices are required and priorities must be set.
I hope DeKalb County will benefit from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) committing more than $1 trillion to new spending on a variety of projects, including the largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.
Passed last month, IIJA also directs $550 billion to expand the availability of broadband internet -- crucial for rural communities to keep up for the sake of our schools and businesses -- while also modernizing the nation’s utility grid.
The package includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and other major projects, along with $66 billion for passenger and freight rail and $39 billion for public transit. It may help to get goods moving as supply-chain obstacles contribute to higher prices for American consumers.
One in five miles, or 173,000 total miles, of American highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are classified as being in poor condition. This poses heightened challenges in rural communities, where emergency service vehicles may rely on a single bridge for crossing waterways.
IIJA is expected to put more communities in a position to replace diesel buses linked with air pollution with clean, zero emission electric vehicles like Alabama’s first-ever electric school buses that the Fort Payne City Schools added to their bus fleet in 2020. The bill invests $7.5 billion to build out the first-ever national network of EV chargers in the United States.
These important investments in modernizing our infrastructure should save us from more kicking the can down the road.
Our Congressional delegation voted against it, not because these projects aren’t needed but because they want to deny the current occcupant of the White House any accomplishments to run on in 2024.
I don’t care who gets the credit as long as we see solutions.
Those fixes won’t happen overnight. We should be patient and feel relieved that the needs are known and help is on the way.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
