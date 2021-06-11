Dear Editor,
Daniel 12th Chapter (KJV)
Sometime back I wrote a poem concerning “Sacred Harp” singing. These days I don’t know but two churches that have singing in DeKalb County.
Recently I found out that it is on the “internet” (YouTube). We have access to the internet at the nursing home at Crowne. I have investigated “Sacred Harp” on Youtube and enjoyed hearing it.
We need old time preaching and singing in these modern days. The end of life as we know it is coming up. I sincerely believe it won’t be long.
I know that the internet has been criticized, and got a bad reputation. If it is used right, it can be very helpful. I don’t know what we would have done at the nursing home if we didn’t have the internet and telephones that we could fellowship with the outside world. We were “locked down” for over a year. We were isolated in our rooms for a time. We had to follow COVID restrictions since February 2020.
I’m aware that plenty of folks don’t like “Sacred Harp” but it’s worth folks’ time to check it out while it’s available. For me, it’s too good to carry it to the grave without sharing the love of it.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.