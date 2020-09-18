These claims that Donald Trump is someone sent by God to make things right are getting tiring. People who subscribe to that idea react to anything negative about their hero (sic) by jumping onto the “fake news” bandwagon. I do not know what the proper criteria is to decide whether or not something is fake news, but one way to know that is not fake news is if it came straight from the horse’s mouth. Telling people, on TV, to inject disinfectant; admitting, on TV, to withholding funds from the postal service to make it harder for certain people to vote; telling people, on TV, to vote twice, which is illegal. That was not a fake news report.
It was straight from the horse’s mouth. We do not need four more years of that horse.
Richard Ganguet, Valley Head, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.