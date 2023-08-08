Redistricting, and news from District 4

B
efore I get into my July update, I’d like to just ask everyone to continue to pray for State Senator Tim Melson. Senator Melson serves the Florence area in the Alabama Senate. You may have heard that he suffered a heart attack while visiting South Korea on a state trip. Please continue to pray for his healing and for his family who have traveled to be with him.
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, the left has increasingly attacked states that value and protect the most vulnerable among us.
The latest in their efforts is tied to the permanent basing decision for the United States Space Command … leaving the base at its temporary location in Colorado Springs, Colorado, citing Alabama’s abortion policy as a deterrent to move the base.
Just two weeks ago, I introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that aims to prohibit the General Services Administration, the agency responsible for federal leasing, from constructing or acquiring infrastructure based on the legality of abortion in the respective state.
The Supreme Court returned the power to protect the unborn back to elected officials, and while this bill would halt the Biden Administration’s unfair attempt at changing the permanent basing decision, it would also protect every state from future attempts to revoke resources based on abortion policy.
Election Security
I was proud to be an original cosponsor of the American Confidence in Election Act that aims to both strengthen federal elections and ensure voter accessibility for active-duty military.
The bill would also prohibit federal funds for elections from going to states that allow non-citizens to vote. While the far left wants to loosen election laws and allow illegal immigrants to vote, I am committed to protecting our elections and rebuilding America’s trust in our sacred election process.
Around the Fourth District: Camp Liberty’s Extreme Military Challenge Camp
I had the honor of speaking to graduates of Camp Liberty’s Extreme Military Challenge summer graduation in Cullman. These young men and women get training that helps them decide if they want to go into the military, law enforcement or emergency medical services.
Redistricting
I know you’ve heard a lot about redistricting and how the United States Supreme Court ruled Alabama had to draw a new Congressional map to comply with the Voting Rights Act. Last week the Alabama legislature passed, and Governor Ivey signed into law, a new map. This new map will have to go back before the courts for approval, but if it stands, there are changes to the 4th District.
The biggest changes in this version of the map are that Etowah County will be moved to the 3rd District and Lawrence County to the 5th District. Blount County, which has previously been in the 4th, will be brought back in from the 6th.
Again, we will just have to see how this plays out in the court system, but we should know more in the coming weeks.
Military Academy Night
If you know a high school student who might be interested in attending one of our nation’s military academies, I encourage them and their parents to attend our Military Service Academy Night. We are doing this in conjunction with Senator Tommy Tuberville and Senator Katie Britt. It will be Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m. at the Northport City Auditorium.
Fourth District ‘feel good’ news
This story was in Fort Payne’s Times-Journal newspaper. 7-year-old Georgia Bleu Hill put up a lemonade stand earlier this summer to raise money. Not for herself, but to be able to give to the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. She said she wants kids to be able to have a good Christmas.
Back to school
Before I send out our next newsletter, schools across the district will have started back. I hope and pray that all of our students have a great, new school year.
— Excerpted from Robert Aderholt’s July newsletter. Aderholt represents the Fourth Congressional Distirct of Alabama.
