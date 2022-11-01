Dear Editor,
Have you thought about what the people in Dekalb County who have no health insurance have done during Covid? Have you thought about what it would like to not be able to afford to go to a doctor for even the most basic health needs?
If you think that Medicaid provides a safety net for all those people, you’re wrong.
In Alabama, many poor people fall into a healthcare coverage gap wherein they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for subsidized affordable care.
In DeKalb County alone there are more than 9,000 adults without health insurance.
For years now Alabama has had the ability to cover an additional 300,000 poor people by opting into the federal program of Medicaid Expansion.
In DeKalb County alone, Medicaid Expansion would cover an additional 4,600 adults and have an estimated $80.3 million positive economic impact.
In Alabama, Medicaid Expansion would create 20,000+ new jobs increase the financial viability of rural hospitals (like Dekalb Medical Center), improve mental health and substance abuse services, improve the overall quality of health in the state and in our county
By bringing federal funds back to Alabama, Medicaid Expansion is projected to greatly benefit the economy of Alabama. Based on Kentucky Medicaid claims data, their state’s health care system and overall economy realized an infusion of $1.6 billion in their first year of Medicaid expansion.
On Saturday, Nov. 5th, the Cover Alabama Coalition is offering a DeKalb County Community Health Fair at the VFW Post Hall in Fort Payne from 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M.
At the Health Fair you can learn more about health services in DeKalb County (including a discussion of the advantages of expanding Medicaid) and get a free flu shot and health screening.
Go to info@coveralabama.org for more information.
In a time when our politics are so divided and full of vitriol, we are surely united in our concern about health care in DeKalb County, not only for ourselves, but also for our neighbors.
Contact Governor Ivey and your state representatives and ask that we take advantage of this federal program which would benefit everyone in DeKalb County, not just the poor.
Tobey Miller
Fort Payne
