I grew up in the same part of Alabama as them. They were slightly older than me and lived in the county-seat town, next door to my home town. I didn’t know them then, but many of us kickstart musicians in Northeast Alabama dreamed of playing on the big stage and hearing our songs on the radio. Most never did.

Can you imagine 3 cousins who grew up in the small sock-mill town of Fort Payne, Alabama, becoming one of the biggest bands in country music? Well, you don’t have to imagine it, because that is exactly what Jeff Cook, Randy Owen, and Teddy Gentry did.

