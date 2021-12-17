When television first emerged as consumer entertainment, critics referred to it as a “idiot box.” Decades later, the 24-hour “news” networks sure live up to that nickname. In recent weeks, we’ve seen the best and the worst that the national broadcast news media can offer.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo embarrassed his network by abusing his position regarding his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who denied sexual harassment allegations before resigning.
It was wholly inappropriate to report the news while simultaneously helping tailor his brother’s response to accusers and reaching out to fellow journalists to influence their independent reporting on the story.
On some level, it’s understandable Cuomo wanted to protect his brother, but he lost sight of the rulebook. As a result, both brothers Cuomo are worse off. You see, it’s unacceptable to act like a publicist or public relations person when you’re presenting yourself to the public as an impartial news-gatherer.
Some who loved piling on the criticism of the Cuomo brothers got a taste of their own medicine after a House Committee Panel formed to investigate the attack on Congress on Jan. 6 discussed whether to refer former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Contempt charges for refusing to testify before the panel.
Meadows already provided information that included shocking text messages sent during the siege, and Rep. Liz Cheney read aloud text messages from Fox News anchors Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram and Brian Kilmeade on Jan. 6 begging Meadows to tell the President to call off the supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
On television, however, these anchors told their viewers not to believe their eyes, that it was Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters who assaulted police officers, vandalized property and occupied the Capital building for several hours. They’ve gone as far as airing programs like “Patriot Purge” that suggest a corrupt government is locking up innocent tourists visiting the Capitol that day, which resulted in the deaths of five people and 138 police officers being injured.
It’s disturbing to learn that these personalities were acting as advisors to the White House and giving the executive branch advice on how to handle a national crisis, blaming the president’s political opponents on the air while simultaneously texting that the president needed to “tell the people to go home, this is hurting us all.”
The new revelation shatters any illusion of journalistic objectivity and that channel’s often-repeated message that the mainstream media is biased and can’t be trusted, but Fox can. For years, critics have accused that network of exhibiting shameless manipulation rivaling Stalinist or North Korea propagandism by excusing, downplaying and gas lighting its viewers. Whatever the truth, it seems clear our culture is experiencing different realities right now.
Those same personalities will now likely distract their viewers who most need to see this new information and hear testimony under oath. The American people need to see all the evidence. An attack on our democracy deserves at least as much scrutiny as the six investigations that followed the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, right?
Over on MSNBC, Brian Williams ended his 28-year career with the Peacock network this week. You may recall that in 2015, he was removed as anchor of the NBC Nightly News after it emerged that he misrepresented events that happened while he covered the Iraq War. His credibility took a huge hit that tarnishes everything else he’ll ever do.
Ideology can influence the way certain stories are presented in media by lending support to a particular side, especially if they are the only opinion on a certain subject that a person reads or hears.
Media has the power to shape viewers’ understanding and influences public ideas and attitudes. Viewers are done a great disservice if they get a very narrow representation while only shown one side or opinion of an event. What’s been left out can be as important as what has been included, and the same photo with a different caption can create a very different representation of the same event.
We’ve come a long way down the wrong path since Edward R. Murrow pioneered news broadcasting and Walter Cronkite, the longtime anchor of the CBS Evening News, became known as “the most trusted man in America.” Cronkite’s credibility influenced President Lyndon B. Johnson to drop his re-election bid and President Richard Nixon to resign over Watergate in 1974. No one suspected Cronkite of being “out to get” those leaders, one a Democrat, the other a Republican.
There was some redemption for the news media this week, however, as reporting helped the American people realize the magnitude of the destruction in Kentucky following killer tornadoes on Dec. 10.
The images and reports touched hearts and rallied support to help our fellow Americans in their time of great desperation. If only the national news media focused this much attention on connecting our countrymen as it does pushing the outrage buttons to distract us from political power games.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
