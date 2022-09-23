Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately are holidays.
That’s mainly because I haven’t had much of a choice, as every time I’ve walked into just about any retail store, I’ve been inundated with all things holiday: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, not to mention all the Autumn-related merchandise. I know what you’re thinking. It’s late September. In fact, I am writing this column on what is technically the first day of Fall. So, it’s time, at the very least for fall-related and maybe even Halloween-related stuff to make its way into the aisles of those rare and difficult-to-find Dollar General stores. True, but this isn’t something that’s just happening now. Oh, no. This has been going on since July. Early August, at the very least.
Imagine my surprise when I wandered in a local retail store in early August to find store employees busily stocking the shelves with all sorts of tasty candy – to be specific, Halloween candy. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love candy corn as much as the next person (get off the train here, haters – candy corn is delicious and if you mix that stuff up with some peanuts, you’ve got yourself a de facto Payday bar), but I couldn’t help but think to myself, as I wiped the sweat from my brow from the 100,000-degree heat we were all enjoying back in August, that all that candy would be melted by the time spooky day actually rolled around. Sure, it was inside a climate-controlled environment, but we were just one air conditioning malfunction away from massive piles of multi-colored goo formerly known as Skittles.
Fast on the heels of the Halloween rollout, Santa Claus and company came to retail town during a time I’m still shopping for things like weed eater cord and suntan lotion, but thank Rudolph I can go ahead and scratch that nine-foot, pre-lit, snowy garland with berries and Poinsettia flowers off my list. In August.
The one saving grace of all this is that at least, somewhere between the animated Halloween skull radios and Conway Twitty commemorative lighted holiday ornaments, there were some sections actually dedicated to Thanksgiving. Thankfully. Pun intended. Too often, Thanksgiving seems to be the forgotten or least regarded – it’s much like the Pete Best of the holiday season (that one’s for you Beatles fans out there).
And yes, I know. What’s the harm, right? We should just let people who enjoy these holidays fully enjoy them along with the current trend of an extended, collective holiday season, let retailers make their profits, and gladly put the children to bed with a rousing reading of “The Great Pumpkin of Thanksgiving On Rudolph’s Island of Misfit Toys.” No, that isn’t something (as far as I know) that really exists. Yes, it probably should, but that’s beside the point.
The point is that starting everything up so early arguably tends to burn us out on the respective holidays way before they even arrive – blurring everything together into one, overarching season seems, at least to me, to diminish the individuality of the respective holidays. In my view, each holiday should have its day. And we should take time to slow down a little and enjoy each one on individual merit.
So, I have a proposal. As we begin Autumn in earnest, let’s take some time to breathe in some fall air, attend the county fair, enjoy some football. Then, we can move on to the costumes, candy, and fun of Halloween. Read some Poe. And, you know, more football. Then, into November to continue celebrating fall and Thanksgiving. And, of course, on Thanksgiving, we get more football. Come on, we live in Alabama. Football is just part of the equation. After we’re done with the turkey and stuffing, and watching the Dallas Cowboys get trounced, we can put up and decorate our trees, looking forward to the joyous celebration of the Christmas season or the eight days of Hanukkah. We can sip hot chocolate in the park and attend the Christmas parade together – but, shouldn’t we at least get the homecoming parades behind us first? Wouldn’t that be nicer than the current nightmare before Christmas scenario? I’m probably going to get outvoted on this one. So, adopting the philosophy of “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,” guess I’ll head out later to buy myself a Frosty the Snowman mug filled to the brim with candy corn and a coupon for .50 cents off a pack of brown turkey gravy.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.