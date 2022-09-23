Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately are holidays.

That’s mainly because I haven’t had much of a choice, as every time I’ve walked into just about any retail store, I’ve been inundated with all things holiday: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, not to mention all the Autumn-related merchandise. I know what you’re thinking. It’s late September. In fact, I am writing this column on what is technically the first day of Fall. So, it’s time, at the very least for fall-related and maybe even Halloween-related stuff to make its way into the aisles of those rare and difficult-to-find Dollar General stores. True, but this isn’t something that’s just happening now. Oh, no. This has been going on since July. Early August, at the very least.

