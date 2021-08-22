Dear Editor,
“Daystar” ran a panel show on the abortion of the “unborn” babies on their program a few days ago. I thought I would watch it to see how babies was “aborted” by different methods.
This procedure that I witnessed on live T.V. is the most damning and barbaric act I have seen on live T.V. I got mad and switched channels.
All this mess started in the 1950s with God name being take out of public places. Then after then, homosexual (male and female) become legal. They could marry. Abortion become legal in the 1950s.
The churches in this land (as a whole) seem to be ignoring what’s going on. They don’t want to get involved in politics and attack these issues because they are afraid they offend someone usually a person that’s influency or has plenty of money.
People that are supposed to be Christians or called by God’s nation need to repent and turn from their wicked ways. God said that he will heal their land (I Chronicles 7:14).
Man was created in Gods Image, and given the right to have dominion on this Earth, also he was given the right for capital punishment (Genesis 9:5-7). God told man to multiply and replenish the earth (Genesis 9:1 & Genesis 9:9. Also read Matthew 24:36-51, Genesis 33 Genesis 19 chapter Romans 11:21-32.
I know that when the man initiates or starts the pregnancy of a woman the Spirit from God goes into a body. Each baby whether or not it a legitimate or illegitimate has a purpose on this Earth and should not be aborted. If the life of the mother is threatened that’s another matter. The baby is just as much alive in the mother’s womb as much as out of the womb. The main difference is the development of the baby inside the mother’s womb and the nutrition that the baby receive from the mother.
I’m tired of witnessing this nation headed for Hell by being contrary to God’s laws and principles that is in God’s word. I honestly by our sins that we are experiencing the “COVID” virus.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
Editor’s note: This letter was edited due to content and length.
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.