Dear Editor,
“Our institutions only hold when men and women of good faith make them hold.”
This is a quote from Liz Cheney in the final January 6th committee hearing.
By “of good faith”, she was speaking of people who put the constitution and our democracy above their political party and above their own personal power.
But for the actions of some honorable secretaries of state and the actions of Mike Pence on January 6th, we may have witnessed the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.
In the impeachment proceedings that followed later in January, 10 Republican congresspeople and seven Republican senators showed themselves to be people of good faith; people who put the constitution and our democracy above their own party.
You know who didn’t show themselves to be people of good faith? Alabama senators Tommy Tuberville and Richard Shelby and all the Alabama Republican congressional representatives, including Robert Aderholt.
All the Alabama Republicans had the opportunity to call out the amoral man who summoned an insurrection against our government.
None did so.
All the Republicans running for office in Alabama have pledged fealty to that man; not to the constitution; not to democracy.
They have all made it clear that they want him elected again, that he is their master, and that, if presented with another January 6th, they would not be people of good faith.
Tobey Miller
Fort Payne
