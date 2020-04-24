These last few months have brought so many emotions for us all.
COVID-19 has caused our economy to suffer. We have seen our favorite local stores and restaurants close their doors. We understand the economic impact COVID-19 has put on you and our economy.
We at the Times-Journal are also having to adjust our work flow to accommodate these times. Starting the week of April 27, we will begin publishing two days a week. Our publishing days will be Wednesday and Saturday. We will continue to bring you updated information and the local coverage you have always received.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. This is not a decision we take lightly but know it must be done. Our staff has worked around the clock keeping you informed with the rapid changes this pandemic has caused. We always expect the unexpected at the newspaper. Breaking news can always throw you curve ball. These last few months have been a challenge, but our staff rose to the task. There were literally days that we were on conference calls with our state officials while the governor went live releasing new updates. Information changed by the minute. We never stopped writing, posting and updating. On top of COVID-19, the county had flood damage that was worse than anyone could ever remember.
Cutting a publishing day was a very hard thing for us to do, but we are still much more fortunate than many other businesses and individuals that have lost so much more during this time. Seeing how this community pulled together, has given us all faith that DeKalb County is truly a wonderful place with amazing people.
We have been a part of this community for more than 140 years and will continue to be your dependable source for local news coverage. Thank you for understanding. As always, please reach out if you have questions or concerns. We are in this together, and DeKalb County will come back stronger than ever.
#mydekalb
— Tricia Dunne is publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.