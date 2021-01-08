How did you feel as you watched an angry mob break into the capitol building in Washington D.C.? Were you proud of our country? Did you feel like this was “democracy in action?” Did you think to yourself, “This is my country. This is my president. This makes me proud.”? Do you feel like this is the appropriate way for your party to address its grievances?
Did you turn on Fox News so you could hear some socially acceptable way to defend the mob’s actions? The president’s actions? Did you look for words that might excuse the presidents rally where he encouraged this mob to “march to the capitol”? Did you feel proud when, after about two hours of destruction and horror, leaving one woman dead and several policemen injured, the president told the crowd to go home in peace while also inciting their anger by telling them (falsely) that the election was stolen?
Is there a limit to what you consider acceptable behavior by the President of the United States? Do you think what he did in inciting this riot was for the betterment of America? For the betterment of Democracy? Do you think his unwillingness to accept his defeat, even after dozens of courts, including the Supreme Court, have dismissed his claims of massive voter fraud as baseless; even after recounts and audits have proven his claims to be false, is it OK with you if he refuses to allow a peaceful transition of power? Is that how you want your country to be governed?
I’m not asking you to answer these questions to me. I’m asking you to answer them to yourself. I’m asking you to look in a mirror and say, “I believe Donald Trump is a strong and noble leader and I support him in refusing a peaceful transition of power.” Say, “I think he was cheated out of the presidency and, therefore, he should ignore the constitution and refuse to leave office.” Say, “I advocate the violent overthrow of the US government because this election didn’t turn out the way I wanted.”
If you can do that and then hug your children and dream of the wonderful future you are laying out for them, I suggest that you need to read some history, review your moral code and the re-read the Constitution of the United States of America.
Tobey Miller, Fort Payne, Alabama
