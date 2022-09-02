Something that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately are aliens.
That’s partially because I attended the Fyffe UFO Day last weekend. The “UFO” in “UFO Day” stands for “Unforgettable Family Outing.” This year marked the 17th annual festival. Difficult to believe the festival has been with us for almost two decades already, but here we are.
For those few out there who might not know, the event is an annual, sponsored festival in the Town of Fyffe, featuring live music, family friendly activities, and food vendors. The festival also typically features an antique tractor and car show and one of the hallmarks is the inclusion of hot air balloons.
However, the day isn’t “just” a hot air balloon festival and – in fact – there are a lot of factors involved in how many balloons are featured at the festival each year and when and if they are able to take off. I had almost (almost) convinced myself that, if available, I might take flight myself in one of the balloons.
However, I didn’t plan ahead as well as I should have and my would-be balloon had already departed without me by the time I arrived.
So, I missed my opportunity this year to add “aeronaut” to my list of life accomplishments. Maybe next year. Maybe. I mostly wanted to do it for the sake of what would have hopefully been a dramatic photo, but I’m not committing. A dramatic photo of balloons rising up from the ground might also be nice.
Now, don’t get me wrong – I love to fly. It’s actually my favorite way to travel. In a plane. I’m honestly not sure how I might feel about riding in something quite so “open” as the gondola of a hot air balloon.
I know a lot of people find it exiting and exhilarating. A lot of people also feel that way about skydiving, but I’m hesitant about jumping out of a perfectly good airplane for no apparent reason. I admit I like my aircrafts to have things like wings, jet engines, really bad in-flight movies, pretty flight attendants offering me drinks and peanuts.
I can’t say whether or not I would like to ride on a UFO of the alien variety.
To be honest, ever since I was a kid I’ve always been fascinated with the idea of outer space, with space exploration, with the idea that there might be intelligent life out there somewhere beyond the stars. However, I have never had any sort of close encounter of my own. It’s not that I haven’t tried.
Which brings us back to what inspired the Fyffe UFO Day Festival in the first place.
Way back in the late 80s, there were sightings of a…well…UFO…in the Fyffe area and other parts of DeKalb County.
Two police officers saw it and described it as being “metallic and triangular shaped” and completely silent. One description compared the object’s shape to that of a “flying banana” and witnesses said the curvature of the object was outlined in green with a bright light at the center. It was also described as hovering at an angle from “1 o’clock to 7 o’clock.”
More than 50 people had reported seeing it by the end of the day it was first sighted. And then, things blew up. Remember kids, this was in the days before everyone had a device in their pockets to take photos and videos.
Today, there would be 50 plus videos posted on YouTube, Facebook and elsewhere, along with at least 500 conspiracy theories. But, back in the day, people who wanted to get an up close and personal view of the Fyffe UFO descended on the town. Thousands of them.
I was one of them, cruising the streets of Fyffe with a friend, looking for evidence of aliens in the sky. I’m sad to report that we didn’t find any. To this day, I still haven’t seen what I could confidently describe as a bonafide UFO. No up-close glimpses of aliens.
The closest I’ve gotten is watching them on movies and television shows like “The X-Files” (the fact that show never filmed an episode in or about Fyffe will go down as one of the biggest missed opportunities ever). As for me, I still await my own opportunity for that elusive close encounter. Perhaps someday the Fyffe UFO will return and I will get to see it – at last – for myself. Maybe I’ll see it while riding in a hot air balloon. Maybe not.
What do you think the Fyffe UFO really was? Write me at onthemark@columnist.com and share your thoughts for possible publication in a future column.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
