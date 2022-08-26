I’ve already paid off most of my own student loans after years of sacrifices, yet I personally support the plan announced this week to forgive federal student loan debt because I don’t base the value of a policy on how much other people are forced to suffer.
This debt relief needs paired with action to cap soaring tuition costs. We’re seeing an exodus of people away from universities because they simply cost too much for most people to afford. The average cost of college tuition in 1980 was $3,000. Today, it’s $40,000.
Failing to contain that will only encourage price gouging.
Even before the pandemic, 40 million Americans struggled to pay these loans. Freed from the shackles of snowballing debt, money will be freed up to start businesses and pay off credit cards and medical debt more quickly.
Almost 90% of the benefit will go to folks making less than $75,000 a year. It makes sense that middle-class households will disproportionately benefit from the reduction in payments because wealthy people don’t have student loan debt -- they have wealth.
If this move were truly extreme, Joe Biden wouldn’t be catching grief from people on his left flank saying it doesn’t go nearly far enough.
Individual borrowers who make less than $125,000 yearly and married couples or heads of households who make less than $250,000 yearly will have up $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven if they did not receive a Pell grant as an undergraduate student, per the FSA website. Student loan repayment will be paused again until December 31, 2022, with repayments starting in January 2023.
The folks who oppose this debt relief include politicians who whine that Biden’s plan amounts to buying votes. Right… unlike the trillions in tax cuts for zillionaires that have caused the national debt to explode.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on TV and declared, “For our government just to say OK your debt is completely forgiven, it’s completely unfair.” Ol’ Marge had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven by Uncle Sam.
Opponents say eliminating this debt is unconstitutional because only the Congress do what the president announced and opponents will sue all the way to the Supreme Court, where they are confident a conservative majority will strike it down.
Snatching relief from millions of Americans will be about as politically appetizing as taking away their ability to get affordable healthcare.
Is it unfair to shift the burden to taxpayers who did not attend college? Possibly. I sure didn’t like the way it tasted to swallow the numerous government bailouts of “too big to fail” corporations during the Savings & Loan bust in the late eighties, with Bear Stearns, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and AIG during the 2008 financial crisis, the implosion of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as federal subsidies to corporations making billions in profits and the fore-mentioned tax cuts favoring the richest 1%.
There are always going to be critics because there will always be choices concerning winners and losers in life. Corn subsidies benefit farmers. Oil subsidies are unfair to electric car owners. Child tax credits are unfair to childless individuals. Estate taxes are unfair to billionaires. USDA meat inspections are unfair to vegetarians. So, the premise of, “What’s in it for me?” isn’t a valid argument. Every single governmental action could be dismantled by that logic.
With the global talent shortage hitting its highest level in 16 years, America needs teachers, doctors, nurses and others requiring advanced degrees. A nation of educated citizens is always a good investment, especially with China and India on our competitive heels.
