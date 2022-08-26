I’ve already paid off most of my own student loans after years of sacrifices, yet I personally support the plan announced this week to forgive federal student loan debt because I don’t base the value of a policy on how much other people are forced to suffer.

This debt relief needs paired with action to cap soaring tuition costs. We’re seeing an exodus of people away from universities because they simply cost too much for most people to afford. The average cost of college tuition in 1980 was $3,000. Today, it’s $40,000.

